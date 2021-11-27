Speak, Maurão: Why didn’t Felipe Melo want to talk about Bolsonaro? Strange! – 11/27/2021

The situation involving Felipe Melo and president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is one of the subjects of the panel “Fala, Maurão”. A declared fan of the politician, the Palmeiras player was asked during a press conference on Friday (26) whether he would dedicate the eventual title of the biggest tournament in South America to the country’s maximum representative. To everyone’s surprise, however, the steering wheel refused to respond.

During the day, Bolsonaro, who always said he was a Palmeiras fan, caused astonishment by declaring his fans for Flamengo in the decision against his favorite club in the Libertadores final, this Saturday, at 17:00 (GMT), in Uruguay. Felipe Melo’s answer was that he was there to talk about football, but was he convinced?

“It is curious because he was the one who put Bolsonaro on the agenda on other occasions. He has already been to Brasília to monitor the presentation, nomination, inauguration of a minister. In other words, he has publicly placed himself as a pocketnarista since before the campaign that elected the president of the Republic. Other players are not asked about this because they do not speak out about it,” said Mauro Cezar Pereira, who follows the final in the Uruguayan capital.

According to the columnist of UOL Sport, Felipe Melo could have had another attitude at last Friday’s press conference in Montevideo. For Mauro, the situation was strange because the midfielder of Palmeiras was always so helpful to the president, but not hours after he declared support for Flamengo in the big decision.

“It’s strange that an important character, a well-known, controversial player who plays for such an important club, again a Libertadores finalist, Palmeiras, wants to select the moment when he will talk about this subject. At one point, he pays homage to Bolsonaro, at another he prefers not to talk about him. Why is it? I found it strange and I was really in doubt about what would have motivated Felipe Melo once again having a great opportunity to pay tribute to his political idol, so to speak, his political reference in Brazil, which is the The current president of the Republic. Several times he has shown himself to be a fierce sympathizer of Jair Bolsonaro and this time he didn’t want to talk about the subject. Why is it?”, added the columnist.

The Libertadores final will be decided in a single game in Montevideo, Uruguay. In case of a tie, the cup will be defined in the penalty shootout. Whoever wins will be the three-time continental competition champion.