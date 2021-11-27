State of SP has no case records of the new omicron variant, says government | São Paulo

The Health Department confirmed this Saturday (27) that there is no record of cases of the new omicron variant in the state of São Paulo so far.

B.1.1.529, now called the omicron variant, is worrying because it has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in the S protein (spike) — the “key” that the virus uses to enter cells and which it is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines. Confirmation of variants occurs through genetic sequencing.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the State of São Paulo (CIEVS) says it monitors and assists in the investigation of all the variants that cause concern, such as Delta, Alpha, Beta, Gamma and omicron.

Guarulhos Airport will not receive flights from 6 countries in Africa as of Monday

Brazil is going to close the air borders for passengers coming from six countries in South Africa starting next Monday (29),

To avoid contagion, it is recommended to use a mask, clean your hands (with soap and water or gel alcohol), in addition to vaccination against Covid-19.

About 4.1 million people have an incomplete vaccine cycle and still need to take the second dose to be protected.

Ômicron: WHO classifies new coronavirus strain as ‘concerning variant’

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo announced this Friday (26) a new monitoring of coronavirus strains circulating in the city of São Paulo in partnership with the Tropical Medicine Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP). Previously, the Covid-19 variant monitoring system was mostly conducted by the Butantan Institute.

The new monitoring, which should start next week, is an epidemiological strategy in view of the discovery of the omicron variant, detected in South Africa and which has already reached Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong. It remains to be seen whether it is more transmissible or more lethal. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will take weeks to better understand the behavior of the variant.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, any other measure of response to the possible arrival of the new variant in Brazil cannot yet be taken due to the lack of information about it. The secretariat technicians should have a new meeting on Monday (29) to decide what measures should be taken under the municipal Epidemiological Surveillance.

“Our people have already talked to the Institute of Tropical Medicine today, we are going to send the samples starting next week”, said Aparecido.

According to the secretary, the sequencing will be done in a similar scheme to the one adopted to detect the delta variant. The difference is that, in the case of the delta, the partnership was made with the Butantan Institute, linked to the State Health Department.