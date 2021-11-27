Stefane says he loves Dynho and fills him with praise

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo
11/26/2021 23:15Updated on 11/26/2021 23:17
Chatting with Dayane Mello at the saloon party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Sthefane Matos filled Dynho Alves, her ally, with praise.
“He’s the only person I have here. The only one. And you. Because besides… Everyone let me down already. What Mileide did to me that day…”, said the influencer.
Dayane said that she was impressed with the life story of the pawn.
I love him, man, I mean it. He deserves a lot. He has a very good heart. This game for him is difficult because he has a very good heart. I really love him. Sthefane Matos
“He is pure. He has a pure soul. He worked hard to get here”, praised Day.
Sthefane nodded and walked away from Dayane: “I’ll even kiss him over there now,” said the girl.
