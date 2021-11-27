Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021)







Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Modern Popcorn

Stephen Sondheim, one of the greatest authors of musicals in the US, died this Friday (26/11) at his home, in the interior of Connecticut, at the age of 91 years. The death was sudden and the cause has not yet been disclosed. The night before, he had celebrated Thanksgiving at a dinner party with friends.

Considered the main Broadway lyricist of the second half of the 20th century, he has accumulated hits since the 1950s, putting his name on classics such as “West Side Story”, “Company” and “Gypsy”, among others. His work was always marked by originality, such as the idea of ​​transforming “Romeo and Juliet” into a dispute between Latino delinquents in New York, in “West Side Story”, or setting to music the story of a serial killer barber in “Sweeney Todd”.

In all, he has won eight Tony Awards (the Oscar of theatre), eight Grammys (the Oscar of music) and one Oscar (the Oscar), and has spawned many film adaptations.

Since the 1961 adaptation of “West Side Story” won no fewer than 10 Oscars (including Best Picture), his works have become highly sought after by Hollywood. “West Side Story”, which is known in Brazil by the national title “Amor, Sublime Amor”, is returning to the screen in December, with new footage directed by Steven Spielberg.

“Gypsy” was the second adaptation in 1962 – released as “In Search of a Dream” in Brazilian cinemas. Other successful adaptations include “Sweeney Todd” in 2007 with psychopathic Johnny Depp and directed by Tim Burton, and “Into the Woods” (or “Woodland”), with witch Meryl Streep and directed by Rob Marshall in 2014.

His shows also inspired cult documentaries, such as “Original Cast Album: Company”, which in 1970 recorded the backstage of the soundtrack for the play “Company”, directed by the master DA Pennebaker.

Soundheim also collaborated in the creation of film music, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1991 for “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)”, sung by Madonna in the movie “Dick Tracy”.

In addition, he was a screenwriter, writing episodes of the series “Topper” in the 1950s – inspired by the film “The Double from the Other World” (1937) – and the criminal thriller “Sheila’s End” (1979), by Herbert Ross.

His most influential work was even “West Side Story”, set to music by Leonard Bernstein, which had revolutionary direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins in 1957. Until then, musicals were known for representing romantic and superficial stories, in which the most important was the beautiful dancers and the visual exuberance. With the piece materialized with the lyrics of Soundheim, the genre became serious, both in thematic and in art, combining all the performative potential of dance, music and interpretation.

Broadway was never the same again.