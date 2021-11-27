Stephen Sondheim, Broadway musical master and co-author of ‘West side story’, dies at age 91 | Pop & Art

Stephen Sondheim, co-author of “West Side Story” and one of the most important names in US musicals, died aged 91, the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ said on Friday (26).

The paper says his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas announced the death, which he claims happened “suddenly” without disclosing why.

Sondheim is also the author of “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Sunday in the Park with George” (1984), “Into the Woods” (1987) and co-author of “Gypsy” (1959), among other major Broadway musicals.

He also appeared on several Hollywood soundtracks, and won an Oscar for original song in 1991 for “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)”, sung by Madonna in the movie “Dick Tracy”.

Stephen Sondheim in an interview with 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

“West Side Story” was a collaboration of Leonard Bernstein (songs) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics). The show was first staged in 1957 and changed Broadway history.

Set in New York in the 60s, it shows the impossible love between two young people, Maria (Bianca Tadini) and Tony (Fred Silveira). Among them are two rival gangs: the Jets, made up of Americans, and the Sharks, made up of Puerto Ricans.

Besides the musical, there are other versions of “West side story”, such as opera and ballet. But one of the most famous and successful is the film, which won the Brazilian title of “Amor, sublime amor” (1961). Starring Natalie Wood, the production won ten Oscars.

The film will win a December 2021 remake directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

Stephen Sondheim at 'New Yorker Festival' 2014

“‘West Side Story’ has set a new standard,” explained Robert Viagas of “Playbill,” Broadway’s landmark magazine, to the AFP agency.

“Before, dancing was just to express exuberance and show off beautiful ballerinas. After ‘West Side Story,’ musicals became a combination of all the arts: dance, music or acting. They became something of a super art.” , said the expert.

With “West Side Story” also for the first time a musical comedy addressed more obscure themes. “If it weren’t for ‘West Side Story,’ there wouldn’t have been as many serious musicals written for adults like ‘Chicago,” Viagas said.