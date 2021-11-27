Stock drops almost 4% with the advance of the new South African variant, and the dollar goes to R$ 5.66; air drops

RIO — The Ibovespa, the Stock Exchange’s main index, retreats 3.39%, to 102,225 points this Friday, following the generalized downward movement of global markets due to the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19. Airlines have the biggest casualties, fearing the spread of the virus will affect tourism. The fall in Gol’s shares exceeds 10%.

The dollar, in turn, appreciated by 0.31%, trading at BRL 5.5822, after reaching a maximum of BRL 5.6679 right at the opening. And Bitcoin slumped 20% from the record at the beginning of the month.

Investor behavior is similar to what was seen at the start of the pandemic, in March of last year. They move away from riskier assets like stocks and look for safer positions like bonds and stronger economies currencies.

The fear is that a new wave of Covid will halt the global economic recovery. The new variant, dubbed B.1.1529, is spreading rapidly across South Africa. It has also been detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

feeling of frustration

For the fund manager at Arena Investimentos, Maurício Pedrosa, the feeling of frustration is what weighs most on market day.

This is because the news of the new variant is in line with the prospects for economic recovery in the most different sectors of the economy, especially those more sensitive to sanitary restrictions, such as retail, airlines and shopping malls.

— We were on a farewell path from this singular problem that was Covid-19. This event of today may, in a few days, present itself as not so serious. But there is concern that we will have to deal in the coming years with a recurrence of pandemics.

Along the same lines, Ável’s investment advisor, José Mânica.

— We live in a scenario of extreme uncertainty. News such as this new variant brings risk aversion. Since we learned to live with the issue of the pandemic, this news of the new variant was the most impactful. It takes us back to the first moment of lockdown and scares investors – said Mânica, noting that news about new restrictive measures in European countries had already been bothering global markets in recent trading sessions.

Monte Bravo Investimentos partner Rodrigo Franchini emphasizes that it is natural for investors to seek greater protection, as they already know the impacts that new restrictive measures can cause, which was not clear at the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year .

It should also be taken into account that global economies have not recovered from the damage caused by the pandemic, with the persistence of bottlenecks in production chains, which raised freight prices and generated a mismatch in supply and demand for various commodities.

— Even if you still don’t know the details of the new variant, the investor prefers not to be exposed to this event. The market already knows what a pandemic means and the dimensions of its impact on economic sectors. As he already knows this risk, he is putting it on the line. And those who suffer most are emerging markets, as they always have a higher risk potential.

In the American market, which had reduced opening hours due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Dow Jones index dropped 2.53% and the S&P, 2.27%. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange fell 2.23%.

In Asia and Europe, the main squares also registered a drop.

The London Stock Exchange was down by 3.65% and the Frankfurt stock by 4.19%. In Paris, there was a drop of 4.92%.

In Asia, where markets have already closed, the Nikkei index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 2.53%. In Hong Kong, there was a decrease of 2.57% and, in China, of 0.56%.

Stock market already plummets more than 10% in the year

According to the Health Minister of South Africa, Sajid Javid, there is a suspicion that the strain is more transmissible than Delta.

Pedrosa emphasizes that the problem of Covid-19 adds to our already troubled fiscal scenario, with the impasse of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, which is poorly evaluated by the market.

The variant should prevent the index from ending the week on the positive, in addition to increasing the loss for the year. Until the closing of this Thursday, the Ibovespa had an accumulated decline of 11.10% in 2021.

According to the manager, a re-pricing of market assets can be started in a more attractive fixed income context.

For him, the event may raise doubts among market members regarding the beginning of the withdrawal of stimulus to the economy by the central banks of developed economies, especially the American one. The injection of money by these institutions was carried out precisely with the aim of reducing the negative impacts of Covid-19.

— If they understand that this event is relevant and it makes sense to incorporate it into the models, they can start to account for a withdrawal of stimulus at a slower pace — said Pedrosa regarding the posture of the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, which had foreseen the start of withdrawal later this month.

Vale and Petrobras fall

Among the shares, only one operated in the postivo field on the Brazilian stock exchange, around 3:30 pm.

Petrobras’ common shares (PETR3, with voting rights) fell 3.90% and preferred shares (PETR4, without voting rights), 3.31%

The common shares of Vale (VALE3) and Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3) transferred 2.74% and 5.12%, respectively,

The preferred shares of Usiminas (USIM5) had a drop of 6.44%.

In the financial sector, Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) preferred shares yielded 2.19% and 4.37%, respectively.

airlines crash

As occurred abroad, companies linked to economic recovery and tourism were among the worst casualties.

Preferred shares of Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) transferred 11.52% and 11.86%, respectively. Embraer’s common shares (EMBR3) fell 9.51%.

The UK government has already suspended flights from six African countries due to the spread of the virus on the continent.

— Covid-19 has a big impact on the price of commodities and our Exchange is heavily influenced by the price of these commodities. And the theses of retail and shopping malls and airlines suffer a lot – highlights Pedrosa.

Among the retailers, the ON shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) transferred 6.32% and those of Via (VIIA3), 5.40%. The ON assets of Americanas sa (AMER3) dropped 4.83% and the PN assets (LAME4), 3.10%.

Mall administrators also suffered heavy losses. The common shares of BRMalls (BRML3), Iguatemi (IGTI3) and Multiplan transferred 5.42%, 2.54% and 5.02%, respectively.

Oil has its worst session since April 2020

The fear of investors that countries will close again to protect themselves from the new strain, reducing the rate of growth of their economies, also affected oil prices.

Both contracts account for their fifth week of losses and recorded their biggest losses in absolute numbers since April 2020, when, for the first and only time, the WTI went negative.

The Brent barrel, a reference in the international market, retreated 11.5%, quoted at US$ 72.72. The barrel of American light oil (WTI) fell 13% to $68.15.

The less the economy grows, the lower is the consumption of the commodity, which brings prices down.

