Student who got ALL the math questions from the last Enem right gives 10 strategy tips for the 2nd day of the exam | Enem 2021

With this great achievement in the curriculum, you can consider that the young person is a person with the skills to give tips to those who will take the test next Sunday (28), right? Check out which strategies he recommends to students below.

The curious thing is that Enem was not Gabriel’s focus: he wanted (and got) pass the entrance exam at the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA), one of the most popular in the country, with 160 candidates competing for each vacancy. Now, he is studying the second semester of aerospace engineering.

It’s a full course – but even so, he does some magic to manage (pardon the pun) of giving private lessons to Enem 2021 candidates and working as a monitor in courses.

“It’s hard, but for now, it works for me,” he says. “I’m supporting myself like this in São José dos Campos [no alojamento estudantil do ITA].”

See what Gabriel’s advice is for those looking for results as exceptional as his:

“The student needs to understand that the time has come to stop studying. In my opinion, the Saturday on the eve of Enem should be a rest period. Do something you enjoy: watch a movie, play a video game, chat with someone. It’s time to try to calm down,” he advises.

“You need to be very attentive to what the question is asking. It can talk about a subject that you have mastered, but if you don’t read the statement carefully, it will mark the wrong alternative, which was not exactly related to the question”, says Gabriel .

3- Plan the resolution of issues before doing the math

“A tactic I use a lot is: I try to reason the path to the solution first, breaking it down into smaller pieces. I start with the result I want to find. For example, if I need to calculate the area of ​​the triangle, I already know that I have to know its sides. I start to think like that before I leave, doing the math.”

4- Underline the most important information in the question

“You may note beside the question what are the values that she already gives you. Or, underline this information; It’s up to you.”

“I see a lot of people getting lost in the calculations. My tip is to approximate the values, because, in general, the alternatives are very different from each other. Instead of dividing a number by 95, for example, divide by 100, because then just change the comma to the left. The final result will be close to that of any of the answers, and you will have saved a lot of time in the calculations”, says Gabriel.

“Instead of doing a complex split, which will take 4 minutes, and still running the risk of getting it wrong, it’s better to do this rounding. It’s a safe tactic.”

6- Skip very difficult questions

“The student needs to skip the very difficult questions initially. Keep doing the easy ones, then the average ones, and only at the end, the difficult ones. by TRI [método que mede a coerência nas respostas do aluno], it is important to ensure the simplest. So the trick is to do them when you still have energy,” he says.

“Remember what I said about planning before you started doing the math? So if you already find out there that the problem is going to take a long way to reach the outcome, better leave it to the end.”

7- Switch subjects

“I preferred to alternate the tests: I did a block of 15 natural science questions, then another 15 in math. There, I can guarantee that I will make the easier of the two parts. Helps a lot.”

8- Do not ‘invade’ the space of another question

“The draft space is very limited for all accounts with 90 questions. The ideal is to do the calculations in that space next to the statement. But be careful: don’t start ‘invading’ the space of another question, because you can get confused and mix it up later“says Gabriel.

9- Mark which ones will be resolved later

“If you realize that the issue is very difficult and decide to leave it for later, it’s better to make a sign at the side [como um asterisco]. Then it’s faster to see which ones are left blank.”

10- Do not insist on error

“Students are afraid to beat despair in the middle of the test. But it’s no use insisting on the error and spending a lot of time on an issue that you find difficult, because it destabilizes you. You need to think: ‘I can’t now. I go to the next one and then come back. Until then, I can remember how to do it.”

