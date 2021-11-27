Study Predicted Ivermectin Scabies Outbreak

With symptoms very similar to scabies, the outbreak that is spreading in the Metropolitan Region of Recife (RMR) may have been motivated by the indiscriminate use of Ivermectin during the pandemic. At least 264 residents of six cities already have skin lesions, which are still being investigated by municipal health departments.

Scattered in Olinda, Jaboatão, São Lourenço, Camaragibe, Paulista and Recife, patients complain of a strong itching that intensifies at night and evolves into wounds, even with the use of anti-allergic drugs.

Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, was included in the controversial “covid kit” defended by the Federal Government, along with other substances without any scientific evidence to indicate its use against Covid.

Some professionals continued to prescribe the substance, even after the manufacturer disapproved of this indication. People also took the drug on their own, relying on the supposed effectiveness propagated by some health plans and also by members of the “parallel cabinet”, which was supposedly formed to advise President Jair Bolsonaro.

Survey warned of possible outbreak in August

A study published on August 15 this year, by researchers at the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL), showed signs that the indiscriminate use of the drug may have developed the super resistance of Sarcoptes scabiei, the mite responsible for scabies, also known as human scab. .

In addition to climate and socioeconomic issues, factors that may have contributed to the evolution of the parasite are related to increased dosage and repetitive use of Ivermectin in a short interval. Therefore, the increase in the resistance of other parasites, such as lice, is also not ruled out.

“Factors such as evidence of resistance of Sarcoptes scabiei to ivermectin and intensification of factors related to the incidence of scabies such as poverty, low education, family confinement and increased sharing of household items can lead to outbreaks of scabies. This increase can be especially harmful for low-income pediatric patients, in addition to the health risks of the general population”, pointed out the study led by Professor Alfredo Dias, who had already warned about the possibility of the outbreak before the first record in Pernambuco.

The study also cited that as of June 2020, sales of ivermectin in Brazil increased considerably, from R$ 44 million in 2019 to R$ 409 million, an increase of 829%. Some say it was more.

can be even more serious

Whether or not the relationship between the outbreak and the indiscriminate use of Ivermectin has been proven, the fact is that the disease causes even greater concerns than an itch or damage to the skin.

“The persistence and spread of scabies can cause increased mortality in children due to secondary infections, and harm their development as it leads to sleep disturbances, reducing their ability to concentrate and productivity, in addition to health risks for the general population”, concludes the study conducted at UFAL.

No deadline for confirmation

Still classified as a “skin lesion to be clarified”, another line of investigation points to the possibility of the disease being caused by mosquitoes.

The Recife Department of Health, the first to register the outbreak, has followed the cases since the beginning of October and issued an epidemiological alert to control the occurrences with the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs). The folder did not give a deadline to confirm the cause of the disease.

The State Secretariat of Pernambuco highlighted that the municipal secretariats are responsible for investigations.

