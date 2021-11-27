Study proves the vaccine’s effectiveness in reducing deaths, cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Criciúma

Document shows, for example, that in one year the number in the city fell from 6,290 new cases per month to 425, due to vaccination

A study funded by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and with the support of the Municipality of Criciúma showed the positive impact of vaccination in reducing deaths, cases and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in the city.

The document, developed by researchers from Unesc, reveals, for example, that with the start of immunization on January 19 of this year, in Criciúma, there was a drastic reduction in the appearance of new cases.

According to the indicators, between November and December 2020, the municipality registered 6,290 new cases per month. A year later, with the advancement of the application process of immunizing agents, that number reduced to 425.

The survey also indicates that, in June 2021, when the municipality reached more than 83,000 doses applied, which corresponds to more than 40% of the population with at least one dose and more than 10% with full immunization, the rate dropped dramatically. number of deaths by Covid-19, rising from 95 in June to four in October.

In addition to reducing cases and deaths from the disease, the study shows the impact of vaccination on reducing hospitalizations and admissions to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the survey, in March 2021, when 10,400 immunizers from the first dose and 2,277 from the second were applied, Criciúma registered 443 hospitalizations. The scenario is quite different from October of the same year, when the city counted 50 thousand immunizations applied, between the first, second and third doses, and only 15 hospitalizations.

“These data demonstrate the success of the vaccination campaign here in the city. In June, July and August of this year alone, we applied more than 150,000 doses of vaccine, which is in line with the mobilization capacity of our health professionals in fighting the disease”, emphasizes the Health Surveillance manager of Criciúma , Samuel Bucco.

Vaccination results are also positive regarding the reduction of patients admitted to the ICU. According to the survey, Criciúma in May this year applied 18,218 first doses and 2,686 second doses. In that same month, it registered 76 admissions in the ICU.

In October, when it counted 49,508,000 doses applied between the first, second and third doses, there were only four admissions to the ICU.

“The efficiency of vaccines in reducing new cases, deaths and hospitalizations is more than proven. And working with indicators and assessments like these gives us support”, says the Health Secretary of Criciúma, Acélio Casagrande.

About the search

The research was signed by professors Antônio Augusto Schäfer, Fernanda de Oliveira Meller and Vanessa Iribarrem Avena Miranda and took into account that Criciúma has 217,311 inhabitants and, of these, about 190,000 are part of the age groups recommended by the Ministry of Health to be vaccinated.

It also analyzed the period from January 19 this year, when vaccination began in the city, until the end of October, and found that 169,306 first doses, 128,739 second doses and 11,784 third doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were applied.

Vaccination

The researchers also show, in graphs, the progression of immunization against Covid-19 in Criciúma. According to the indicators, the population aged 20 and over is already 90% immunized in the city. In some age groups, the percentage is exceeded, such as 65 to 69 years.

national scenario

Another study released by Fiocruz in October showed the high efficacy of the two main vaccines in use in Brazil: AstraZeneca, produced by Fiocruz itself, and Coronavac, manufactured by the Butantan Institute. Together, the two represent 80% of the doses destined to Brazilians.

According to the survey, those who received the two doses of AstraZeneca have 73% protection against the disease, 88% against the need for hospitalization, 89% against the need for hospitalization and 90% against death. In the case of Coronavac, the percentages are, respectively, 53%, 73%, 74% and 74%.