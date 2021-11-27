Super Seven 174 result: check the dozens drawn today; friday (26)

Top Stories

THE Box this Friday drew the super seven 174 and the prize is R$1.7 million. The Result was released after 8pm on November 25, 20221. Check it out now.

Enjoy and follow all the information here in the session of lotteries, of Prime Diary. The dozens drawn this Friday are: 08-08-02-09-09-00-07.

To bet on the next contest of super seven just use the Online lotteries or Lottery Houses. Whoever hits the 7 tens takes the prize. Whoever hits 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens will also receive prizes.

THE Box draw contests from super seven three times a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. THE super seven it is an easy lottery to win and every week it is possible to be millionaires. Easy to play and easy to win.

To play a game on lotof easy it’s very simple, choose 7 numbers, mark it on the Lotérica card or on the virtual Lotérica system. Caixa Econômica has a virtual lottery that receives bets until 19:00.

how much does it cost to play in super seven?

The investment amount for a minimum bet of 7 tens costs only R$ 2.5. However, you can choose to play with more numbers and thus increase your chances. The greater the number of tens, the greater the value.

Also bet with jackpots, box jackpots are games with several group games, bet with jackpots on several games for a low price. Or play your group games with friends.

Super seven: how to receive the award?

First, receive an award from the Lotteries Cash, it’s simple, just go to any accredited lottery store or one of the agencies of the Box, in the case of prizes above R$1,903.98, you only receive it at Caixa.

In conclusion, to receive your prize it is necessary to present original proof of identity with CPF and receipt of the winning bet, do not forget to insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

