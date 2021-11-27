Supermarkets in trouble

The pandemic was like an earthquake in the already crippled Brazilian economy. After a year saved by Emergency Aid, reality imposed itself in a first wave that shook the market results in the third quarter of this year. Retail sales at Carrefour and Grupo Pão de Açúcar fell 8% and 5%, respectively, pressured by the decline in non-food categories. And this seems to be just the beginning. With the fourth highest unemployment rate in the world, according to Austin Rating’s ranking, and the threat of recession, the scenario that is being drawn up for 2022 in Brazil is bleak. “There are still uncertainties about next year, but the outlook for the sector is negative,” said Eduardo Terra, president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs. Throughout the year, the consumer went down to cheaper brands and migrated in part to the wholesaler. Your last resort now is to dry your shopping cart. If the trend is confirmed, we will see the retraction of food consumption — one of the most resilient to crises —, which has not happened since 2016.











In supermarkets, the reaction was quick. For GPA, one of the solutions was to delete Extra Hiper from its portfolio. The group closed a R$5.2 billion deal with the cash and carry chain Assaí, controlled by the same holding, to transfer 71 stores to its sister brand. Of the 32 hypermarkets that remain in the hands of GPA, 28 will be adapted to more profitable formats and four will be divested. The company’s revenue with Extra Hiper retreated 14% in the last quarter compared to the same period last year, to BRL 2.6 billion. In the financial report, the retailer attributed the result to regular price repositioning and the resumption of promotions to mitigate the effects of the economy on sales. Terra recalls that high interest rates and double-digit inflation mainly impact the consumption of the low-income population, the majority of the 25 million self-employed workers in the country, according to PNAD Contínua. Unprotected from the loss of purchasing power, the group is expected to cut spending on essential items next year.











GOODBYE RHYTHM On the eve of the end, the Extra Hiper network is more in the mood for Black Friday than the rest of the sector, with discounts to liquidate stock of electronics and textile products. Other banners are following the pace of sales, but the initiative has a deadline to end: March 2022 — when the transition to Assaí is completed. In a videoconference with the market earlier this month, Jorge Faisal, CEO of GPA, pointed out the economy as a brake on discount policies. Instead, the group is trying to sustain sales by increasing its online operation, expanding the physical network — with 100 new stores by 2024 — and strengthening its own brands, which accounted for 21% of revenue in the third quarter.

Carrefour also invests in the projection of its product portfolio, motivated by the higher margin and more predictability in stock. “We took the middlemen out of the process and gained more traceability,” said Joaquim Sousa, the chain’s commercial director in Brazil. The development of seven work cells with local producers allowed the company to circumvent the cost of freight and reduce the impact of inflation on the food category, for which the share of logistics costs weighs more. Thanks to the dynamics, the company is able to organize seasonal campaigns to freeze the prices of its own brands, which have been growing 20% ​​a year.

While competition abandons the hyper, Carrefour intends to maintain the format. “These stores allow us to boost consumption in non-food categories,” said Sousa. The executive explains that, with an average flow of 12 million Brazilians, the plant leverages satellite businesses, such as drugstores and gas stations. Positioning is also crucial for the brand’s card, a gateway to purchase electronics. Banco Carrefour’s revenue in the third quarter was R$ 12.3 billion, an increase of 25% compared to the same period in 2020, pulled by the increase of 41% in wholesale credit and 17% in retail. “The hyper has a strategic volume for the business”, said the executive.











