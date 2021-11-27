Tadeu Schmidt records year-end campaign and jokes about ‘BBB 22’

Unsurprisingly, Tadeu Schmidt, 47, will be the new presenter of “BBB 22”. Recently, the journalist recorded Globo’s year-end call and took the opportunity to play with the lyrics of the song, which is well-known for its chorus: “Today, it’s a new day, a new time, it’s started”.

After 14 years at the helm of “Fantastic”, he has shown himself to be ready for challenges. “This message, for me, in particular, is really a new time. It’s a future that has started and a very cool novelty in my life. After 14 years at work [folhetim], I’m leaving for a new mission that fills me with pride and excitement, I’m very happy,” he told Gshow.

This year’s Globo call aims to highlight the lessons learned by humanity during this pandemic. About this, he opined. “I think that human beings have learned that they need to act together to overcome, sometimes, certain things that happen to our planet. What happened happened, we had to take some actions, but now I’m very confident that the worst is it has already passed, with everyone vaccinated, and to resume this normal life”, he commented.

This year, Globo’s call will go live from December 1st.