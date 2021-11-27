‘Take the Throne’ · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will spoil Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) and Gastão (Daniel Torres) romantic trip through Europe in Nos Tempos do Imperador. About to leave his post to fight in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870), the monarch wrote a letter ordering his firstborn to return to Brazil. “Assume the throne”, he will send in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes that will air in this Friday’s (26th) chapter, the emperor will tell the allies that Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will be in power as regent in place of her older sister, while Isabel will have to return from Portugal and he will fight in war against Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

“I’m going to write the letter right now, just as my father did, when he resigned in my favor!”, says Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) already with paper and pen in hand.

“Using the right that the constitution grants me, I abdicate the crown of this Empire [1822-1889] in favor of the imperial princess, my much loved daughter Isabel”, will write Luisa’s lover (Mariana Ximenes).

With the decision, the almighty will instruct Augusto (Gil Coelho) to search for his sister-in-law and the count d’Eu in Europe. “You must leave immediately for Lisbon, which will be Gaston and Isabel’s first stop, and bring them back so that she can assume the throne”, will order the country’s sovereign to his son-in-law, surprising everyone.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.