Technical Tips: See 10 Players Who Can Mitigate in Round #36 of Cartola FC | betfair technical tips

Started round #36, top scorer! We’ll only have seven valid fantasy game games, so stay tuned. The market closes this Saturday, at 7pm (GMT), so don’t forget to call your team! I’ll let you know: the round is not the easiest to climb. So, to help you define your squad, the Technical Tips have arrived Betfair. We have listed 10 names that can be used in the round, there are two options per position. Look that!
The market for round #36 is open until 19:00 (GMT) this Saturday (27). Click here and climb your team!
Walter (Cuiabá) – C$9.22
- Cuiabá has the third least leaked defense in the competition, just behind Galo and Fla
- Second highest average among probable goalkeepers: 5.27 points
Adversary: Palmeiras, at Arena Pantanal
Cleiton (Bragantino) – C$10.00
- Average of the last three home matches: 5.67 points
- Accumulates 103 saves in just 27 matches
Adversary: America-MG, in Nabizão
Arboleda (São Paulo) – C$9.11
- He won the SG in half of the 12 matches in which he played
- Accumulates 34 tackles and has already scored a goal
Adversary: Sport, in Morumbi
Bruno Méndez (International) – C$ 5.84
- Santos went blank in the last two away games
- Average greater than two trips per game
Adversary: Santos, in Beira-Rio
Reinaldo (São Paulo) – C$ 10.54
- He is the team’s penalty taker
- High chance for SG, as Sport has the worst attack in the competition, with just 21 goals scored
Adversary: Sport, in Morumbi
Aderlan (Bragantino) – C$ 14.07
- Too many disarms: there are 71 disarms in 23 games
- It goes well ahead: it has two goals and four assists
Adversary: America-MG, in Nabizão
Renato Augusto (Corinthians) – C$ 11.34
- In the last three home matches, they averaged 6.33 points
- Has three goals, an assist and 23 tackles
Adversary: Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque
Edenílson (International) – C$ 17.69
- At home, he averages 7.47 points per game
- Accumulates 11 goals, seven assists and 26 tackles
Adversary: Santos, in Beira-Rio
Hulk (Atlético-MG) – C$ 22.98
- Big name in the championship, averaging 7.16 points at Cartola FC 2021
- At home, its average is even higher: 9.19
Adversary: Rio de Janeiro, in Mineirão
Calleri (São Paulo) – C$7.70
- He scored three goals this season in fantasy: all in Morumbi
- Sport’s defense has shown weakness: in the last away game, they conceded three goals by Bragantino
Adversary: Sport, in Morumbi
Saturday 11/27
Bragantino x America-MG
São Paulo x Sport
Sunday 11/28
Corinthians x Athletico-PR
Atlético-MG x Fluminense
International x Santos
Tuesday 11/30
Flamengo x Ceará
Cuiabá x Palmeiras
Bahia x Guild
Chapecoense x Atlético-GO
Strength x Youth