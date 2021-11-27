Techniques for moments of emotional and mental crisis







Managing moments of crisis is not always easy. Whenever you find yourself going into a mental crisis or an emotional crisis, it’s important to pay attention to your breathing. It is the breath that tells you what is happening and with it we also intervene and change the way we react.

In this sequence of techniques, there are energetic breathing and exercises to support you in moments before a crisis, but with the discernment to seek expert help whenever necessary. See the step by step and do it whenever you need it.

Techniques and exercises for moments of crisis

Part 1

It’s the slow, deep breathing I call the “flow” of flowing. It is to make energy flow with rhythm and harmony.

Start with abdominal and then thoracic breathing: on inspiration fill your belly and then your chest. On exhalation, release the belly and then release the chest. Repeat this “flow” breath slowly and deeply 10 times. Tip: Lie down with your eyes closed with one hand on your stomach and the other on your chest. Notice the rise of the hand on the belly, then the hand on the chest. Then, the descending of the belly hand and the chest hand. Just focus on getting in and out of air.

Part 2

The strong, purposeful breathing I call “boot”. It’s like taking us off the plug for 10 minutes to start again. This breathing is to be done in sequence for a maximum of three times and for a period of the day (morning and night, for example).

lie down or sit comfortably Breathe in hard, using all your input capacity. Release it by exhaling all the air, at a rather fast pace, for 30 times. The last time you inhale, hold the air inside for a minute. During this time, go on relaxing your forehead, cheek, jaw, neck and finally shoulders. When you feel the need, exhale gently and hold the air again, but this time with your lungs empty for 10 seconds. Straighten your back, “look inside” and visualize the top of your head. Inhale as if you were coming out of a dive.

part 3

Crossing the energy – The goal is to make the energy circularly spiral, as our core energy channels do.

Rub your hands together, stand up and shake your body, you can even jump up to activate it. Right hand goes to left shoulder. Inhale and press your shoulder for two seconds. Then lower your hand across, exhaling. Cross it in front of your body until you get to the right side position. Left hand goes to right shoulder. Inhale and press your shoulder for two seconds. Then lower your hand across, exhaling. Cross it in front of your body until you get to the left side position.

Repeat each sequence three times.

part 4

Front chakra exercise to energize the mind with order and harmony

Rub your hands together to warm up. Place one hand flat on your forehead and the other hand flat on the back of your head. Breathe in deeply three times. Switch hands and repeat breathing.

Part 5

Coronary exercise – activating the meridian points in our head and connecting our crown to the upper, the upper being our best version as a more evolved human being.

First scratch your entire head to activate all the energy points in the head. At the midline of the head, starting from the hairline, place both hands in parallel as you scratch, but open as if you were opening your head. Place your hands a little further back on the midline and repeat opening your head. And a little further back and it opens.

This is a sequence to be done in entirety, parts 1 to 5, to support in times of crisis. For personalized guidance, considering your personal issues and difficulties, individual consultation may be indicated.

The most important thing is that you take care of yourself. And remember: in addition to taking care of your mind and emotions, follow the recommendations to maintain your physical health.

