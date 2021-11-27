Téo José holds his anxiety before narrating Palmeiras x Flamengo

Téo José is about to narrate his second Brazilian Copa Libertadores final by SBT. In Montevideo, the narrator has remained focused since Wednesday (24) — from the hotel to the stadium; from the stadium to the hotel. The purpose of preservation is to shield himself from negative energies — despite being a Catholic and devotee of Our Lady of Fatima, Téo prefers to be safe than sorry.

“Just before the final between Palmeiras and Santos [em janeiro], I took covid-19. A few weeks ago, close to this final, I had to undergo surgery on my face. Better to avoid more negative energy”, he jokes. This Friday (26), the Goiás will make an exception and go out to look for a church in the city, a ritual he always fulfills before making big decisions.

Téo José says that the SBT team is more engaged for the second broadcast of the event, whose rights were acquired by the network in September 2020. However, he is more anxious.

“Palmeiras x Flamengo has become a classic, and I feel a greater atmosphere in this Libertadores than in the last one, mainly in relation to the intensity of the fans. The rivalry has increased for some time now, even. So, as much as it is the second experience [de uma final de Libertadores] for SBT, I’m more looking forward this time,” he says.

The atmosphere that Téo refers to has intensified every day in Montevideo. The streets of the Uruguayan capital are taken over by fans – according to Téo, mostly Flemish fans. Per hour. “I heard that three thousand Mancha Verde fans are going to arrive here today. They are coming by bus,” he says. The taking of the streets is also taking place because in Uruguay the restrictive measures against the coronavirus are lower. But not for him.

“Here the use of a mask in the open air was released, but the prevention protocols for covid-19 are more intense than in Rio de Janeiro in the last final”, he says. From Wednesday until this Friday morning, when he spoke with the UOL, Téo had already done three PCR tests. In the same period in which he stayed in Rio de Janeiro for the final at Maracanã, the narrator underwent only one test.

Palmeira superstition

Since Téo José started narrating Palmeiras games for SBT, the team hasn’t lost even once. Superstitious Palmeirenses believe that it may be the missing amulet for the consecutive consecration of Verdão. He comments: “It’s a funny coincidence, but one cannot forget that, for many years, I narrated the Campeonato Carioca, with several Flamengo titles.”

The coincidence is real. When Palmeiras lost to River Plate in the semifinals of the last competition, in the return game, Téo was away from SBT with covid-19. Luiz Alano gave voice to the game.

“The fans play with this, and also with the fact that I created the nickname ‘Rustico Ron’ in the same period that Ron took off at Palmeiras. But it’s just a coincidence. Flamengo’s fans started to get a little on my foot. after a text from a nasty columnist, who said that SBT snubs Flamengo. How can someone snub a team like Flamengo?”. Téo José refers to the text “SBT chooses Palmeiras x Atlético in the semi of Libertadores and corners Flamengo”, published by the portal Notícias da TV.

After the publication of the report, Téo says that he started to be attacked on social networks. “The text did not say, however, that the choices of games to be broadcast are related to the national appeal that the teams have. The SBT chose to broadcast Palmeiras x São Paulo [nas quartas de final] because there are two Brazilian teams, and the audience is bigger, of course. The same happened when Palmeiras played against Atlético-MG in the semifinals”, he explains.

“Since this text was published, at least once a day a Flamengo fan comes to my social networks to say that we despise Flamengo. That doesn’t make any sense. We broadcast 60% of Flamengo’s games this year.”

Téo doesn’t care much for the haters, after all, Saturday’s game is perhaps the most important of his career on open TV. “I narrated the 7-1, the World Cup decision at Maracanã; the last Libertadores, the loss of Palmeiras to Boca at Morumbi — with Maradona by my side! I played amazing games. But when it’s on open TV, everything changes . Therefore, I think this Saturday’s game will be the most important decision I’ve narrated so far.”

To alleviate the anxiety, he says, he firmly grips the medal of Our Lady of Fatima that he carries on his chest. And pray. “It will be an unforgettable game.”

Other side

Wanted by the report, the editor-in-chief of Notícias da TV, Daniel Castro, justified the column cited by the narrator:

“Haters with any fans are a problem for football, the announcer and the station he works for. Notícias da TV just fulfilled its duty to inform that SBT chose to broadcast the two semifinals of Palmeiras and Atlético-MG and none Flamengo, as had already happened in the Libertadores round of 16, when the game chosen was São Paulo x Racing, instead of Flamengo x Defensa y Justicia, and also in the quarterfinals. In other words, SBT prioritized teams from São Paulo.”