Tesouro Direto: greater risk aversion as news of a new variant causes interest on government bonds to rise

In a day with an empty economic and political agenda in Brazil, financial agents are following with fear the news that South Africa would have detected a new variant of Covid-19, with more than 50 mutations. Indices around the world show a decline with the increase in risk aversion in the global scenario.

The commodities market and even Bitcoin are negatively affected by the bad mood that has gripped the global stock exchanges. The concern is that the new variant will make the increase in cases affecting a number of European countries even worse, at a time when there are signs of a slowdown in economic growth on the continent.

Here in Brazil, investors are following statements by authorities, such as Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, who said on Thursday (25) that there is no way to guarantee that the PEC dos Precatórios will be voted on next Tuesday -Monday (30).

Amid the movement of greater risk aversion in the world, government bonds operate with high interest rates this Friday morning (26). Only one paper shows a slight drop in rates: the Prefixed Treasury 2024, which in the first update of the day offered a return of 11.91% per year, against 11.95% in the previous session.

The return offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.76% per year at the same time, a percentage which is above the 11.67% seen a day before.

As a result, the difference between the remuneration of the shorter-term (2024) and longer-term (2031) bonds dropped to 15 basis points, against 49 basis points on Tuesday (23), a day when stress. Understand what explains this phenomenon in which papers with a closer maturity offer higher interest rates than those with longer maturities.

Among inflation-linked securities, at the time of business opening, the real rates offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 were at 5.21% per year – higher than the 5.15% of the previous day. The Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, in turn, offered real interest of 5.34% per year, compared to 5.30% registered on Thursday (25).

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Friday morning (26):

New variant and increase in cases in Europe

After the announcement made by the government of South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) called a special meeting for this Friday (26) to deepen the study of the new variant B.1.1.529, which was detected in small numbers in the country.

During a press conference yesterday (25), Túlio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, in South Africa, said that the new variant shows a large and unusual number of mutations and is “clearly very different” from previous versions.

With the news, world authorities are racing against time to try to understand if B.1.1.529 is more transmissible or lethal than the previous ones. There is still no clarity of this information among researchers.

The United Kingdom and Israel have temporarily banned flights from South Africa and five neighboring countries as a precaution. Hong Kong has confirmed two cases in travelers arriving in the city, the local government said late on Thursday.

The arrival of a new variant causes greater concern in Europe, which is seeing the number of Covid-19 cases soar. On Wednesday, Italy announced that it will again implement tougher measures. Other countries followed suit.

The impact of the new variant also spilled over into the commodities market. At around 9:30 am (Eastern time), Brent and WTI oil futures contracts for January 2022 fell 8.31% and 10.94%, respectively.

Bitcoin (BTC) was also negatively affected by external bad mood. The movement started last night. Around 11pm, shortly after having surpassed US$59,000, the price of the cryptocurrency reached a low of US$54,400 in some brokerages. At 9:30 am, Bitcoin was trading at $54,267, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Check out more details in this article.

With the lack of information about the new variant, traders have recalibrated expectations for interest rate hikes by central banks when assessing the variant’s potential impact in terms of economic growth and inflationary pressures.

PEC of Precatório and Aid Brazil

On the political agenda, the highlight continues to be the PEC dos Precatórios. The government wants to vote on the text next Tuesday (30) in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and in the plenary, but there is still pressure for changes.

The PSD, Pacheco’s party and which has the second largest bench in the House, acts to postpone the vote and threatens to cast votes against it if there are no changes to the text.

Also in the political arena, with the support of the opposition, the Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday (25th) the base text of the Provisional Measure (MP) that creates the Auxílio Brasil, the new income transfer program of the Bolsonaro government.

The report by deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG) was approved by 344 votes in favor and none against. Highlights still need to be voted on. Afterwards, the MP goes to the Senate, where it needs to be approved by the next December 7th in order not to lose its validity.

Pressed by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-PP), and by the government members, the rapporteur removed from the opinion the automatic annual correction of the benefit value linked to inflation. But the opposition warned in the vote that it would fight later to guarantee the indexing of the so-called highlights in the vote (suggestions to change the base text). Check out the changes in this matter.

