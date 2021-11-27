Thammy Miranda opens the game and surprises by revealing if she misses being a woman

Thammy Miranda answered some direct messages this week and ended up clarifying a very common question among followers: if he misses being a woman.

“You were so beautiful as a woman, don’t you miss it?”, said the question sent by the fan in the Stories question box.

Very active on social networks, the councilor of the city of São Paulo, who does not hide his transsexuality from anyone, stated that he does not miss his old body at all.

“If I missed 1% I would be a woman. I have this privilege, I can be whatever I want to be, whenever I want. I don’t miss it at all”, shot Gretchen’s son.

New life

Recently, Thammy and his wife, Andressa Ferreira, announced that they will change some things in their relationship. According to Splash, the influencer said that she and her husband will no longer have threesomes.

“Nowadays it doesn’t make sense anymore. When the flesh is weak, we need to strengthen our spirit. The Holy Spirit is transforming us little by little”, explained the politician’s wife.

For those who don’t know, earlier this month, Miranda and the influencer celebrated their baptism on the web. With a video of the moment, the couple declared:

“A unique moment in our lives. Rebirth, our faith, our life for Jesus, our only savior. Baptism means that the body of CHRIST lives in me. God is love, healing, deliverance! Having your nature regenerated, that is, being born again!”.

“By receiving Jesus as our Savior and Lord and receiving the Holy Spirit as our helper, we are ready to live a new life. We don’t stop being who we are, we have a name and a life story. The difference is that we can initiate a change in our behavior and a new life story, which will be marked as before and after our conversion to the Lord Jesus, this change is operated by the Holy Spirit! We are like a newborn in the word, we are learning to walk“.

“Do you know why God chose us??? Maybe to tell this love story and show that no matter who you are, what matters to Him is your salvation!!!”, ended.