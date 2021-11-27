The Beatles’ filmography, which now has ‘Get Back’, is not up to the band’s level – 11/26/2021 – Gustavo Alonso

This week “Get Back” was released, a three-episode documentary about the Beatles, which can be seen on Disney+. Peter Jackson’s film, with more than six hours in length, uses leftover images captured in January 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, during rehearsals and recordings of the disc and film “Let It Be”.

As we’ve already written in this column, “Get Back” will be a good opportunity to analyze how much passion the Beatles still move in Brazil and around the world. Despite being a canon of Western popular music, the importance of the Liverpool quartet in the new generations has been decreasing. Ask anyone under 30 about the importance of John Lennon in the Western world: possibly, your young interlocutor won’t know how to pinpoint the difference between Yoko Ono’s husband and… Elton John. I was faced with this ignorance last week!

The Beatles have never had films to match their work, especially when they starred in them themselves. The middling debut film, “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964), was at least a good portrayal of Beatlemania. “Help” (1965), much weaker, tells a surreal story in which the Beatles are chased by members of an Indian cult, who want the ring worn by Ringo. The tape inspired “Roberto Carlos and the Pink Diamond” (1970), as weak as the original.

“Magical Mistery Tour” (1967), co-directed by Paul McCartney, shows that being a musical genius doesn’t guarantee anything in other areas. The film tells the blunt story of the quartet’s journey through the English countryside, in which the band shares a bus with family members and colorful characters.

“O Submarino Amarelo” (1968) has some merit for being a psychedelic animation that abuses the colors and famous songs of the band. “Let It Be” (1970) is a bleak, down-to-earth film with no dynamics. Depicting the band’s final period, the original images lack quality (surprisingly restored in “Get Back”), capable of turning any fan of the band into an enemy of cinema.

Until “Get Back”, the last film endorsed by Paul, George and Ringo had been the project “Anthology” (1995), a documentary about the trajectory of the quartet, as long as white plate.

Interestingly, it is in the films authorized by the quartet that the worst filmography about themselves can be found. Depending on the Beatles themselves, the lack of harmony between music and cinema would remain inexorable. “Get Back” is also a film authorized by Paul and Ringo and the family of John and George. Will it be able to overcome the fate that drives almost every movie that is allowed to be bad?

But, about the Beatles, there are also the romanticized films, in which actors play the quartet. In this area there are few and commendable productions. “Backbeat: The Five Boys of Liverpool” (1994) tells the story of the band’s early years, when Stuart Sutcliffe, the fifth element, was still playing in the Beatles. It’s a sensitive and well-crafted film, which focuses on the lean period.

“The Kid from Liverpool” (2010), one of the best about the quartet, deals with the youth of John Lennon, who lost his mother just before he met Paul McCartney, who had also lost his own. Both films embrace pre-fame periods, creating characters consistent with historical facts.

There are still movies that have the Beatles as their theme, although they themselves don’t even appear. In this area there are three highlights. In “Youth Fever” (1978), Robert Zemeckis showed beatlemania from the fans’ point of view. The director achieved a good mix of historical reenactment and fun by foregrounding American fans who wanted to see the Beatles live in the audience of Ed Sullivan’s famous TV show in 1964, during the band’s first trip to the US.

“Across the Universe” (2007) has beautiful images and songs by the Beatles telling the story of a couple from the 1960s. It manages to be competent in what it proposes to do. The quartet’s most recent film was “Yesterday” (2019). The film has an original plot, in which the Beatles would have been forgotten by all humanity, with the exception of the protagonist, an amateur musician. Despite the promising start, it can’t go beyond being a banal diversion whose script repeats the stereotypes of the most predictable romantic comedies.

There are several documentaries about the Beatles, almost all very well behaved, endorsing the same milestones in the quartet’s career, almost always without any bold narrative or historiography. The best of them is “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” (2011), in which Martin Scorsese biographs the quiet beatle, showing his ambiguities and paradoxes. With great access to personal files and good interviewees, the film could have gone further, showing unprecedented aspects and points of view.

Even though there are good moments, filmography about the Beatles has always fallen far short of their music. In an era like ours, in which sound is directly associated with image, the Beatles deserved a movie to match, especially those “authorized” by the band itself. An authorized film is not necessarily bad, as “Bohemian Rhapsody” proved, which put Queen back in the imagination of digital youth. We’ll see if “Get Back” will fill that gap.