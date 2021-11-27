The end of André Mendonça’s hearing may contaminate that of the PEC dos Precatórios and vice versa – Economy

The Senate is now a pressure cooker ready to explode. the future of PEC of Precatório will depend a lot on the government’s ability to operate next Monday, the day before the Senate vote on the proposal.

Next week will be a concentrated effort in the House with two major clashes at the same time: the PEC vote and the ex-minister of Justice’s hearing. André Mendonça, appointed by the president Jair Bolsonaro for a seat on the Supreme Court.

The outcome of one can contaminate the other. In this case, the voting order matters a lot. A government defeat in the vote on Mendonça’s nomination could make the government’s base of support in the Senate, which is crumbling, even more fluid.

The vote on the PEC is scheduled for Tuesday at the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ). The date of the meeting is not set. The president of the CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre, who works for the defeat of Mendonça, confirmed voting for next week, but left open the day of the week.

New adjustments to the report by the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra, are being negotiated to seek more votes, including mechanisms to make it clear that there will be no retention of the issuance of court orders by the Court and the priority of payment of food court orders.

The risk of defeat in the vote exists. This is the assessment within the government and at the Ministry of Economy. The defeat may not necessarily mean the rejection of the PEC, but the change in the heart of the proposal: the form of payment of court orders.

The central points of the proposal with the space to increase expenses remain. The senators’ initial idea of ​​reducing fiscal slack is being brushed aside, while the command of the Senate and Chamber fight to keep the rapporteur’s amendments, the RP9 confidential,, source of permanent tension in recent weeks.

A proposal that is back on the radar is to remove precatório (only) from the spending ceiling only in 2022.

The government still does not have the votes and there are those who doubt that the PEC will be resolved this year, since the vote on the Budget has already been completed for 2022.

The STF’s decision to allow an increase in the value of the benefit to R$400 without running into the limitations of the electoral law, which prevents the increase in this type of expense as of January 1, 2022, may be just the thing that was missing.

In this scenario, only the MP that creates the Assistance would be voted, which expires on the 7th.

