The family of the actor who played Cyril is evicted and prosecuted

posted on 11/26/2021 5:56 PM



(credit: Reproduction social networks)

The family of actor Jean Paulo Campos, who played the character Cirilo in the soap opera in Carrossel, by SBT, is owing more than R$100,000 in court in a lawsuit for default. Jean’s parents were renting a property in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, but they delayed payments until an eviction action was decreed.

According to the website Notícias da TV, judge Luiz Gustavo de Oliveira Martins Pereira decreed an eviction order for Alacrino Cláudio de Campos Monteiro and Nilza de Fátima Santos, parents of Jean Paulo, on April 6 of this year.

According to the records, the actor’s parents signed a property lease agreement effective between November 3, 2017 and May 2, 2020 and an extension for an indefinite period upon payment of monthly rent in the amount of R$3,410.09. The parties had also offered a guarantee of R$ 9,000, but they did not pay their rents from April to November 2020. Part of the payment was made, but the debt remained open.

During the process, the couple’s defense challenged the decision and said they stopped paying the rent due to the poor condition of the property, as repairs were needed. The judge argued that the need for repairs does not exempt tenants from complying with the agreement.

The family was evicted after the owner demanded the contract termination. Now, property owners demand compensation for late rents, repair of damages to the property, lawyers’ fees and fines for breach of the lease, with the total debt amount reaching R$108,000.

For Notícias da TV, the Campos family lawyer said that the clients stopped making payments due to financial difficulties and that he intends to reach an agreement.