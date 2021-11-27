The Game Became Dropzin FF: The New Codiguin Free Fire 2021

Codiguin will drop from the sky to Free Fire. That’s how Garena presented, this Monday, the event The Game Became Dropzin.

In the event, it will provide several “dropzins” in augmented reality with lots of rewards for the game’s fans and players.



Starting today, Tuesday (23) at 10 am, (Brasilia time) it is scheduled to go until December 3rd.

Check out the full calendar below

The complete schedule and the plane’s trajectory can be seen here:

How to participate

Players will have to register on the campaign’s official website “The Game Became Dropzin” and then they will be able to test augmented reality to see the dropzins falling and rescue them, as they will have redemption codes for items like Dinosaur Backpack, Gel Wall – ExploDino, Luqueta, Slipper, Diamond Ticket and other items and skins.



The game turned

The virtual plane that will distribute Garena battle royale codes will fly in several cities in Brazil until December 3rd, as can be seen above on the calendar.

The project “O Jogo Virou” came to life in the most varied formats such as TV, online and on social networks and “Out Of Home”, that is, billboards, panels and physical activations in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Registering in a web app with Augmented Reality (AR), users will be able to, by point the cell phone camera to heaven, see your ‘dropzins‘ falling down. In other words, you can only get the code when it is passing over the state where you live.

