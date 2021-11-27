The marriage of Herson Capri and Susana Garcia comes to an end

After 26 years of a harmonious and happy relationship, the marriage of Herson Capri and Susana Garcia. The actor and the director parted ways, but they are still great friends. Parents of Lucas, 23, Luiza, 17, and Sofia, 06, the two put an end to their relationship in a cordial way and without resentment.

In 2017, during an interview with Mais Você, the actor detailed his relationship with the director.

“Susan had a huge dream of having three children. When I married her, I couldn’t not have a child. Then, she insisted on the second one, I couldn’t miss the second one. Then later she said she wanted three, after 15 years. We had to work a little more for survival”, he joked Capri.

The last time the two were seen together was in late October, at the premiere of the movie “Marighella”, from which herson is part of the cast. The actor is also the father of Laura, 42, and Pedro, 39, the result of another relationship.

Until the closing of this article, the former couple continued to maintain discretion about their personal lives and had not commented on the separation.

See +: Herson Capri and Susana Garcia have always been very close

NEXT TO PAULO GUSTAVO

Doctor and filmmaker, Susana Garcia closely followed the battle of Paulo Gustavo against Covid-19. the sister of Monica Martelli, Susana the late humorist was one of the best friends and, due to her medical training, was the family’s spokesperson during the period in which he was hospitalized with complications from the disease, remaining all the time in the hospital.

the sister of Monica Martelli he recalled the emotion of receiving small but significant signs from the actor and his perseverance to continue recovering. In addition, she reinforced the famous that family, friends, fans and so many other people continued to pray for him.

“I was moved and wanted to cry, but I couldn’t cry. I took a deep breath and started to say happy things. Said how much you are recovering and how we all miss you. I spoke the name of each one of your family, how much they love you. Dea and Ju [mãe e irmã de Paulo] they pray all day for you. I told you Thales is there with you all the time. That won’t let go of you. Every day. The whole day. And as I was talking, I asked if you were listening to me and you shook your head. I told you your friends pray for you all day long. I spoke of all of Brazil praying for you. Said you bring people together through affection, through love.

You are more loved than you imagine!”, he said, in one of his daily reports.

As a director, Susana he was in front of the films “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça 3” (2019) and “Minha Vida em Marte” (2018).

Away from TV since “Orphans of the Earth” (2019), Capri, 70 years old, is confirmed in the cast of “Novela”, the new national series of Prime Video starring Monica Iozzi.

The series created by Gabriel Esteves and Valentina Castello Branco will tell the story of Isabel (Monica Iozzi), a screenwriter who dedicated her life to reaching the post of author of the prime-time soap opera. But when the opportunity arrives, she is betrayed by her mentor, Lauro Valente (Miguel Falabella), who seizes the chance to make a new success.

Passed back, Isabel gets the chance to get revenge by winning the starring role in a serial full of melodramas and classic plot twists of a soap opera.

SUSANA ALWAYS ENCOURAGED HERSON CAPRI

Herson Capri always acted with beautiful women. In 2011, for example, he lived Alberto, in the soap opera “Aquele Beijo”, by Globo, and was a romantic partner with Sheron Menezes. At the time, the artist revealed that he had the support of his wife, Susana Garcia, to develop the best way to give the technical kisses.

“She hopes the kisses are nice and beautiful. It detects when it’s not good,” said the actor.

At the time, the repercussion of his character on the streets was great. For the actor, the approach of the young audience was a surprise: “Young people are coming to talk to me and I didn’t expect this. They even joke so I can share Sarita (Sheron Menezzes) with them. And I’m rooting for them to be happy”, he said at the time.

BLACK FRIDAY STORIES:

Fuxico da Neide: Black Friday stories

Black Friday stories: In order not to get out of line, mother lets her son poo in the store

Black Friday Stories: Old Woman Runs Shopper With Her Wheelchair

Black Friday Stories: Be careful not to use the disk reports wrong

Black Friday Stories: Man tries to dig a case by pretending to be sick in line

Black Friday Stories: The Guy Who Crawled To The Microwave

Black Friday Stories: Missed work to buy an iPad and got fired

Black Friday Stories: The Lobster Hidden in Panties Case

Black Friday Stories: Neide comments on the case of the explosive vagina

Black Friday Stories: Wanted to buy an Alexa, won a great love

MAIN NEWS

Marco Pigossi takes on romance with Italian director

The Farm 13: Internet users protest against the elimination of MC Gui

Mel B is cut from Adele’s special for sex joke

Tom Cruise’s appearance draws attention and raises speculation on the web

Even though she was fired, Camila Queiroz will participate in Globo’s hidden friend