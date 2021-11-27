‘The More Life, the Better!’: con artists will invade nightclub and take hostage after Flávia’s concert | come around

At the this friday’s chapter of the new soap opera at 7, the dancer will be surprised by the twins, who will end Flávia and Murilo’s (Jaffar Bambirra) concert at the Pulp Fiction nightclub and will take the musician hostage. What a frill! 😨 😱 Check out the spoilers of what’s to come 👇

Understand what has happened so far 🕑

✅ Trying to improve the living conditions of her father, Juca (Fabio Herford), who is unemployed, Flávia got involved in a coup with Cora, her co-worker at the Pulp Fiction nightclub.

Cora calls Flávia to participate in a coup

✅ Following the colleague’s plan, the young woman stole a suitcase full of dollars at the airport. Flávia came to regret the coup, but it was too late. Cora ended up in jail, but Flávia managed to escape with the suitcase.

Flávia returns home and finds she is being wanted by the police

✅ Now the police are after the dancer, who was denounced by her own stepmother, Odete (Luciana Paes). Not to be recognized, the smart Flávia even changed her look. Check it out 👇

Flávia changes her look and surprises Murilo

Show of confusion 🎤💥

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) goes undercover to perform with Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra)

🎤 With nowhere to go, the fugitive gets help from Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra), the musician who fell in love with Flávia since the first time he saw her dancing at the club.

At the behest of Cora (Valentina Bandeira), Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg) will begin chasing Flávia (Valentina Herszage)

Remind how Flávia and Murilo met:

Murilo helps Flavia

🎤 The musician will invite Flávia to do a duet at the Pulp Fiction nightclub, but this show will end in a mess. Xiii… 😬

🎤 Even behind bars, Cora will be able to send her twin brothers Neco and Leco after their colleague, believing that Flávia was left with a stolen suitcase. 💸💼

Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg) will threaten Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra)

🎤 Amidst the applause, the twins will arrive armed looking for Flavia and will take Murilo hostage! 😱

Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) will be surprised by twins Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg)

Poor Murilo! How will he get out of this? 😰😰😰

Check out everything that will happen in Friday’s chapter:

25 nov Thursday Neném hugs her daughters to try to calm down and begs Osvaldo to find a team for him to play. Guilherme goes to meet Tigger. Paula convinces the directors to work with her to get the company back. Celina questions Rose about her feelings. Paula is thinking about using Neném in her new product’s campaign. Baby decides to sell his trophies and medals. Juca tells Flávia that she is being sought by the police because of the coup at the airport. Rose follows Baby through the streets. Guilherme is arrested with Tigger. Daniel is surprised by Tigger’s infractions. Neném refuses to participate in Paula’s campaign. Guilherme asks for help to win his son, and Rose supports him. Neném trains with Osvaldo. Flávia changes her look and surprises Murilo. Nedda is evicted from the hall, and Neném comforts her. Check out the full summary for the day and week!

