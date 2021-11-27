‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia and Guilherme will kiss for the first time | come around

At the this Saturday’s chapter, the bandits will find Flávia and Guilherme together. To lose them, the dancer will give the doctor the biggest kiss. Afterwards, the two will end up running away from the bandits.

On the run, the duo will re-encounter Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta). What a mess! 😵 Understand everything that is coming 😉👇

✅ Trying to improve the living conditions of his father, Juca (Fabio Herford), who is unemployed, Flavia was involved in Cora’s coup, his co-worker at the Pulp Fiction nightclub.

✅ Following the colleague’s plan, the young woman stole a suitcase full of dollars at the airport. Flávia came to regret the coup, but it was too late. Cora ended up in jail, but Flávia managed to escape with her suitcase.

Cora’s plan goes wrong

✅ Upon being detained, Cora lied and denounced her colleague as the mastermind of the crime. Now, in addition to having to deal with the police, the dancer is also running away from Leco and Neco, Cora’s brothers who want to rescue the millionaire suitcase.

Cora accuses Flavia of the theft

The doctor and the dancer 👨🏻‍⚕️💃🏻

Running away from airport security, Flávia disguised herself as a flight attendant and entered Guilherme’s plane with the stolen suitcase. That’s how the dancer and the doctor met and nearly died in the plane crash. That was close! 😰

Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia panic with strong turbulence on the plane

Guilherme discovered Flávia’s farce when Police officers showed him the photo of the young woman, claiming she was suspected of a theft.

Hallucinating escape 🏃‍♀️🏃

The stolen suitcase will be delivered to the doctor, the plane’s owner, and he will try to convince the dancer to surrender to the police.

“The best thing is to turn yourself in and return the money”, will advise Guilherme.

In the middle of the conversation, Flávia will notice Neco and Leco looking for her. To escape the twins, the dancer will give William a kiss, who won’t understand anything.

“Kiss me!”, Flavia will order.

The Fantastic Four’s Reunion

Flávia, Paula, Guilherme and Neném met during the plane crash and fate will bring the four together again, in an unusual situation.

During the escape, the dancer and the doctor will come face to face with Neném and Paula, who will be surprised by the pair getting into their car, very nervous.

“Get out of here! They’re armed! Run!”, Flavia will say, desperate.

Will the four be able to escape from Leco and Neco? 😱

Check out everything that will happen in Saturday’s chapter:

27 nov Saturday Flávia manages to save Murilo, and their proximity bothers Vanda. Paula dreams of Neném and wakes up scared. Rose decides to enroll Tigger in a public high school. Guilherme receives the luggage that was on the plane. Tigger meets Tina at school and gets excited. Guilherme opens Flávia’s suitcase and sees the dollars. Neném and Betina worry about Bianca’s exams. Osvaldo says he couldn’t close a contract, and Tina and Bianca try to cheer up their father. Guilherme asks Joana to talk to Rose. Flávia calls Guilherme and finds out that he already knows about the dollars. Paula buys the belongings that Neném left at the used store and goes to Nedda’s house. Paula asks Neném out. Leco and Neco find Flávia and Guilherme, who run away from the brothers. Paula and Neném see their friends on the street and help them escape from the villains. Check out the full summary for the day and week!