The new Ford Ranger in Brazil in 2023

Ford had already announced the production of the new Ranger in 2023 in Argentina. While the plants in Brazil were closed, the company announced the investment in the neighboring country for the production of the new generation of Ranger, a pickup that was presented this week more modern and with a look inspired by the F-150.

The new Ranger will also open up a number of new generations of midsize pickup trucks in our market. Chevrolet S10 and Toyota Hilux should follow with new generations in the years after Ranger, but we will see important restyles in the segment before that, such as Nissan Frontier and even VW Amarok, which will stop being produced in Argentina in the coming years.

And the new Ranger meets Ford’s new segmentation around the world. Focusing on pickup trucks and SUVs, the medium pickup has the new brand identity, also applied to the F-150 and Maverick. Inside, more technologies that should stand out in the market. More and more, pickup trucks are coming closer to cars in the public’s preference and this requires several improvements in technology, connectivity, safety and comfort.

With the return to production of the Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover reaffirms its commitment to Brazil. The Itatiaia (RJ) plant received improvements and returned to producing its best-selling model. On the same subject, BMW announced the production of the new X3 and X4 in Brazil, as well as an unprecedented model, probably the future X8, including for export.