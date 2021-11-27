The only stock on the Ibovespa that goes up is defensive and a good one to take in crises

Amidst the chaos that markets are experiencing today, caused by a new variant of Covid-19, a single action, among 92 assets of the Ibovespa (IBOV), climbs in this section: a Suzano (SUZB3).

Around 12:50 pm, the shares were up 0.9%, to R$ 55.25. In the year, Suzano accumulates a fall of 5.79%, against a fall of 14.61% of the Ibovespa.

The disparity is not for nothing. Analysts consulted by Money Times emphasize that the company is resilient and a good option to go through crises.

The CEO of the BOX manager, Fabrício Gonçalvez, recalls that the company gains from the rise in the dollar. “Most of Suzano’s case is linked to the dollar. She usually performs well in these moments of falls”, she says.

This Friday, the US currency rose 0.49%, to R$ 5.59.

Analyst of Land InvestmentsRegis Chinchila highlights that 85% of the company’s revenue comes from exports. “Suzano’s shares rise with investors seeking protection in dollars”, he points out.

According to Suzano’s latest earnings release, pulp revenue totaled R$9.1 billion, with 93% coming from the foreign market, or R$8.44 billion.

For Chinchilla, both Suzano and Klabin (KLBN11) are actions that investors seek as protection in these moments of strong uncertainty.

“International cellulose price theoretically is less volatile than commodities like ore or oil,” he says.

Even so, there are fears that a new variant of the coronavirus could trigger new outbreaks and undermine the global economic recovery, which also affects the pulp and paper industry.

Enrico Cozzolino, analyst at raise, states that Suzano still has a lot to deliver. “It is an exporter, it has a correlation with the dollar and this distances a little from the local risk. It’s a good thing to protect yourself,” he says.

He also remembers that pulp prices have stabilized with the expectation of resumption of consumption.

Pulp Prices

The pulp and paper sector should continue to be heated in 2022, pointed out the Santander in a report sent to customers earlier this week.

According to analysts Rafael Barcellos and Arthur Biscuola, the price of the commodity will be around R$ 560 per ton next year. With that, the cellulose giants, like Klabin and Suzano, should be amply benefited.

But which offers the most advantages?

For the pair, Suzano is the best option, as the company can generate free cash flow (FCF), even considering the expenses with the Cerrado project. Remembering that the indicator is directly linked to the potential for payment of dividends.