The Pope wants a verification on the reform of matrimonial nullity in Italy

Francisco creates a commission on the Roman Rota: its task will be to verify and help in the application of the new norms for the declaration of nullity of marriages in the Italian dioceses. It will be chaired by the Dean of the Route and will have the participation of the Bishop of Oria

VATICAN NEWS

Six years after the motu proprio “Mitis Iudex Dominus Iesus“(published in August 2015 and which entered into force on the following December 8th), with which he had reformed the canonical process for cases of declaration of nullity, making them more agile and accessible thanks to greater responsibility for the diocesan bishop, Pope Francis returns to the subject, and institutes a commission to verify and help in the application of the reform in Italy, in order to give “new impetus” to these norms. motu proprio published this Friday, November 26, by the Pontiff.











The aim of the commission, instituted on the Roman Rota with the participation of a bishop of the Italian Episcopal Conference, is “to support the Churches in Italy in receiving the reform”. Francisco recalls that the bishop received the power to judge and emphasizes again that “the judicial ministry” of the bishop “by its very nature postulates the proximity between the judge and the faithful”, thus giving rise to “at least one expectation on the part of the faithful. “of being able to appeal to the court of his bishop “in accordance with the principle of proximity.”

Furthermore, the Pope, recalling the norms issued in 2015, reiterates that, although the diocesan bishop is allowed access to other courts, this faculty must be considered an exception and, therefore, every bishop “who does not yet have his own ecclesiastical court , should try to establish it or at least work to make this possible”. Francisco writes that the Italian Episcopal Conference “by distributing equally to dioceses the human and economic resources for the exercise of judicial power, will be an encouragement and a help to each Bishop to put into practice the reform of the matrimonial process”. And he repeats what he already indicated in his address to the Italian Episcopal Conference in May 2019: “The reforming impulse of the canonical matrimonial process – characterized by the proximity, speed and gratuitousness of procedures – necessarily involves a conversion of structures and people”.

To encourage this conversion, six years after the entry into force of the new norms, the Pope created a “Pontifical Commission” at the Court of the Roman Rota ad inquirendum et adiuvandum (to check and help, ndr) each and every one of the particular Churches in Italy.” It will be chaired by the Dean of the Route, Alejandro Arellano Cedillo, and will include the two Rota judges, Vito Angelo Todisco and Davide Salvatori, and the Bishop of Oria , Vincenzo Pisanello. The task of the Commission will be to “find and verify the full and immediate application of the reform” in the Italian dioceses, “as well as to suggest to the dioceses themselves what is considered appropriate and necessary to support and help in the fruitful continuation of the reform, of so that the Churches in Italy can show themselves to the faithful as generous mothers, in a matter intimately linked to the salvation of souls”, as also requested by the Extraordinary Synod on the Family. At the end of its work, the Commission will prepare a detailed report on the application of the new rules on matrimonial nullity in Italy.