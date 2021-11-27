The team’s ace girlfriend detonates Milton Neves

The relationship between Eder Militão and Karoline Lima has been the target of comments since they made their relationship public after this year’s Copa America dispute. On Thursday night, the influencer decided to vent after a post by journalist Milton Neves and stated that the content stimulated hate messages, with racist and sexist content.







Dating Karoline and Eder Militão is recurrent target of nasty comments Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In an Instagram post, the experienced Band journalist published a photo of Militão and Karoline on a yacht and wrote: “Dear and victorious Éder Militao with a full ball in Spain! Congratulations, love is really beautiful…”. Comments in the publication accused Karoline of being only interested in the money of the player from the Brazilian team and Real Madrid.

In her outburst, the model said “that she didn’t want to talk about it”, but that she feels it is necessary. “We live daily with judgments, fingers pointed in our faces… Judgments that come from people who are not aware of our intimacy. The internet court does not forgive. We learned that to be public people “we need” to know how to deal with this. it’s very sad,” he wrote.

“However, it’s totally amazing to see a renowned journalist sharing such a prejudiced publication. And the worst thing is, he makes an apology for what we most fight on the internet today: haters. The vicious judgment hurts, it hurts. And you know what’s more painful? publication incites racist, prejudiced comments and judgments, which try at all costs to discredit us, to invalidate us,” he added.

Karoline even made an appeal to the followers. “It’s disappointing to see the internet become the stage for this kind of thing. It saddens us deeply and this time I decided not to shut up. Don’t be that kind of person. Don’t share hate. Don’t make racist remarks, even if thinly veiled. Don’t judge that way.” .