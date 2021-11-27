There is a possibility that the Ômicron variant is already in Brazil, says the director of Anvisa

The CEO of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, told the CNN this Friday (26) there is a possibility that the Ômicron variant is already circulating in Brazil, although there has been no effective detection of any infected.

“The possibility really exists, we cannot say that there is zero chance of already being in Brazil, that it is not possible. The possibility of having a case that has not been identified exists, it is a possibility, but so far it does not exist.”, says Barra Torres.

On Friday, Anvisa recommended measures to restrict flights, the decision valid for travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“Our teams from ports, airports and borders were following the evolution of the news, this morning we made official the Civil House with a technical note advising on the restriction – for the time being temporary – of flights from these southern African countries or passengers who made stopovers in these countries flights. We hope that this measure will still be accepted today by the Ministries of Civil Affairs, Justice, Health and Infrastructure, which are the ministries that sign the border ordinances”, said Barra Torres.

The president of Anvisa explains that the restriction measure was also adopted in other countries and the tendency is for it to be applied by other nations.

“Countries like Italy, Germany and Japan adopted the same measure, especially at this initial moment when we have more uncertainties than certainties. What we have is that in the place where this variant was discovered there was an exponential increase in cases”, he said.

According to Barra Torres, the measure to restrict flights from African countries is intended to “mitigate or delay as much as possible” the arrival of the new variant in Brazil.

“It is important that the population is aware that the pandemic is not over, the final whistle for this game has not yet been blown. We do have a very strong vaccine culture, we have millions of people voluntarily adhering to vaccination. If vaccination were a candidate and the election was today, the vaccine would win in the first round, the candidate of the moment is the vaccine. We can avoid maintaining a strong vaccination culture”, explained the director of Anvisa.

the lineage B.1.1.529 of the new coronavirus was classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) this Friday (26). The decision is the result of an urgent meeting called by the WHO working group on Covid-19. In the statement, WHO also defined the technical name of the new variant: Ômicron.

Currently, WHO considers as variants of concern five strains of the new coronavirus: Alpha (B.1.1.7), from the United Kingdom, Beta (B.1.351), from South Africa, and Delta (B.1.617.2) ), from India, the Gama (P.1), from Brazil, and the Ômicron (B.1.1.529), from different countries, according to the WHO.

