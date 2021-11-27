‘There is no relationship’ · TV News

Eliminated from the week of A Fazenda 2021, Gui Araujo said he was surprised by the public’s criticism of the approach of Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos. This Friday (26), the digital influencer stated that “there is no relationship” between pedestrians.

“What surprised me most was the subject of the possible relationship between Dynho and Sthefane. Really, there is no relationship, at no time did it exist. I’m sure it’s not a chemical or physical thing. It’s a fulcrum there, Teté [Sthefane] she’s a light girl,” said Araujo during Live do Eliminado.

In the chat with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, the ex-MTV reinforced that he intends to rebut the accusations made by friends and by his ex-girlfriends while he was confined to reality.

“Whoever says what he wants will have to hear what he doesn’t want. Unfortunately, if they throw things in the air for the virtual court to come at me with stones, I’ll have to release my part of the story too. The truth is not only on one side. It wasn’t a dream that I lived, it was there and it happened,” pointed out Araujo.

“While I didn’t have the power of voice, it was very easy for everyone to band together and attack me. However, now I’m out here and I hope I don’t work it out that way. But if I get criticized or get attacked with things of the same kind again , unfortunately, I’ll have to prove everything I’m talking about,” added the former pawn.

Check out the Eliminated Live:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#60 – TV News Awards: Realities Best of the Year!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos