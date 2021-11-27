TJ from Ceará suspends investigation against Wesley Safadão for skipping the vaccine queue

× Reproduction: Instagram

Judge Francisca Adelineide Viana, from the Court of Justice of Ceará, ordered the suspension of the criminal investigation that investigates the irregular vaccination of singer Wesley Safadão (photo); his wife, Thyane Dantas; and his producer, Sabrina Tavares. The case is under judicial secrecy.

In the decision that O Antagonista had access to, the magistrate stated that the merits of the case should be analyzed by the 2nd Criminal Chamber, which has four judges, and will decide whether to lock the case definitively or not. Until then, the procedure is suspended.

“I see fit to grant the preliminary injunction, to determine the partial suspension of the PIC, that is, only with regard to patients [Safadão, Thyane Dantas e Sabrina Tavares], determining that the defendant authorities refrain from carrying out persecutory acts in relation to them”, said the judge.

Last year, they were accused of skipping the vaccination line. Thyane Dantas jumped in line on July 8, 2021. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for application in people aged 32 years and over. Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall.

In a statement, the singer’s lawyer, Willer Tomaz, said that “the accusation is completely unreasonable and fallacious, as it tries to incriminate an innocent person for a fact that does not even constitute a crime, in an argumentative jugglery that has no space in the field of Criminal Law and that it directly violates the most basic fundamental rights of the citizen, not to be investigated for a fact that does not constitute a criminal offense”.

