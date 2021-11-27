Toenails can indicate diabetes. learn to identify

Although there are some more common signs that indicate the presence of diabetes, there are certain changes in the toenails that also show up as symptoms of the disease.

Endocrinologist Renato Teixeira explains that diabetes is a systemic disease, characterized by increased blood glucose, which leads to vascular, neurological and other organ damage.

By affecting the body’s vascularization, diabetes makes the nails thinner, more brittle, with the presence of stretch marks, pale and slow growth.

“In addition to tissue alterations, the nails of diabetic patients are more likely to develop mycoses and infections when the cuticles are removed”, explains the doctor.

Teixeira adds that the feet of people with diabetes are also affected by the disease. “They can be reddened, painful, with sausage-like fingers and twisted. Lesions can appear due to minor trauma and form ulcers that are difficult to heal”.

The changes usually appear in people who are already in a more advanced condition, due to a late diagnosis or lack of attention to the problem. The first symptoms of diabetes are dry mouth, increased frequency of urination, excessive hunger, blurred vision and weight loss.

Types of diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is one in which a person is born with diabetes. The cells in the pancreas do not produce insulin, which leads to an increase in blood glucose.

Type 2, which occurs in about 90% of cases, is acquired and is usually related to obesity.

The oral glucose tolerance test is generally used as a reference for diagnosing the disease.

Treatment

Diabetes treatment must be individualized, prescribed by a physician and monitored by a multidisciplinary health team.

Initial measures, such as a diet with restriction of sugar and pasta, should be implemented. Weight loss is essential for adequate control and can often lead to disease remission.

The use of oral antidiabetic and/or injectable medications is usually indicated. Metabolic surgery is only recommended for selected patients who, despite clinical treatment, cannot control the disease.