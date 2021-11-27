Toll between Curitiba and the coast has a queue on the eve of the release of the gates; see movement in open squares in Paraná | Paraná

The toll plaza on the BR-277, between Curitiba and the coast of Paraná, registered a line of vehicles for about 14 kilometers this Saturday morning (27), on the last day of toll collection at the site.

The stretch is part of the lot that will have the gates released from midnight this Sunday (28), due to the end of the concession contracts, after 24 years.

This Saturday, 14 squares managed by concessionaires Econorte, Viapar and Ecocataratas have been released. The next day, it will be the excerpts from the Ecovia (which manages the highway between the capital and the beaches), in addition to the Paths of Paraná and Rodonorth.

Paraná deactivates 14 toll plazas and releases tolls after the end of concession contracts

With the release of the barriers due to the end of the contracts, the highways must be free of charge for at least one year.

1 of 11 Toll booth on BR-277, between Curitiba and the coast of Paraná, there is a queue on the eve of the release of the gates — Photo: Vanessa Rumor/RPC Toll on the BR-277, between Curitiba and the coast of Paraná, has a queue on the eve of the release of the gates — Photo: Vanessa Rumor/RPC

This morning, hours before the square was cleared, the line of cars and trucks was registered along the coast. The toll rate on site is R$23.30 for cars and R$11.70 for motorcycles.

According to Ecovia, there was a queue due to a high flow of vehicles at the same time. On site, six billing booths were open during the morning, in addition to an automatic billing ticket.

After the release, the Paraná highways will be under the responsibility of the state and federal governments.

2 of 11 Movement was intense at the toll plaza on the BR-277, between Curitiba and the coast, this Saturday (27) — Photo: Vanessa Rumor/RPC Movement was intense at the toll plaza on the BR-277, between Curitiba and the coast, this Saturday (27) — Photo: Vanessa Rumor/RPC

On the first morning with gates released at 14 toll plazas, there were no problems in the movement of vehicles.

At the Jataizinho toll plaza, in northern Paraná, which had the most expensive fare in the state, teams began work on the construction of an 80-centimeter concrete wall.

The structure must direct traffic to the sides of the lanes, where vehicles must pass. According to the teams at the site, the work should take between a day or two.

Until Friday (26), the price charged at the location was R$ 26.40 for cars.

3 of 11 At the Jataizinho toll plaza, teams began work to build a low wall — Photo: Patrícia Piveta/RPC At the Jataizinho toll plaza, teams began work to build a low wall — Photo: Patrícia Piveta/RPC

In Corbelia, in the west of the state, the BR-369 toll plaza also started the day free of charge. The stretch was managed by Viapar.

At the site, there was signage with cones in the central lanes, and the movement of vehicles was calm. Before the opening of the gates, the toll in Corbelia cost R$17.70 for cars.

4 of 11 Toll plaza on BR-369, in Corbelia, this Saturday morning (27) — Photo: Diego Canci/RPC Toll plaza on BR-369, in Corbelia, this Saturday morning (27) — Photo: Diego Canci/RPC

At the toll plaza on the BR-277, in Cascavel, also in the west of the state, the gates were also released and toll collection ended.

The stretch was managed by the Ecocataratas concessionaire. This Saturday morning, the movement was calm in the place.

5 of 11 Toll plaza on the BR-277, in Cascavel, this Saturday morning (27), after release of the gates — Photo: Diego Canci/RPC BR-277 toll plaza, in Cascavel, this Saturday morning (27), after release of the gates — Photo: Diego Canci/RPC

The movement of vehicles from the toll plaza in Presidente Castelo Branco, in the north of the state, the flow of vehicles was considered normal during Saturday morning.

The stretch was managed by Viapar and, with the end of the concession contract, the charging of fees was terminated.

6 of 11 Toll plaza in Presidente Castelo Branco, in northern Paraná, this Saturday morning (27) — Photo: Felipe Bacarin/RPC Toll plaza in Presidente Castelo Branco, in northern Paraná, this Saturday morning (27) — Photo: Felipe Bacarin/RPC

In Candói, in the central region of the state, the toll plaza on the BR-277 had its gates released. During the morning of this Saturday, the vehicle flow was within normality at the place.

The stretch of highway was managed by the concessionaire Ecocataratas.

7 of 11 Toll plaza in Candói had gates released, free of charge, as of this Saturday (27) — Photo: Eduardo Andrade/RPC Toll plaza in Candói had toll gates released, free of charge, as of this Saturday (27) — Photo: Eduardo Andrade/RPC

In Campos Gerais, fares are still charged this Saturday. At PR-151, in Carambeí, until the gates are opened on Sunday, the fare is R$ 11.50 for cars.

The movement of vehicles at the site had a normal flow in the morning.

Toll gates opened at midnight in Paraná

Watch, in the video above, the moment when the gates of one of the toll plazas, in Jataizinho, in the north of Paraná, were opened, in the early hours of this Saturday.

See below which squares have already been released and which ones still have to be released.

Vehicle traffic in the open squares is now carried out on the sides, as the central lanes were blocked. The same pattern must be followed in all disabled squares.

8 of 11 Traffic is now channeled along the side roads of toll plazas in Paraná — Photo: Kathulin Tanan/RPC Londrina Traffic started to be channeled along the side ways of toll plazas in Paraná — Photo: Kathulin Tanan/RPC Londrina

Only in the cases of Econorte and the Caminhos do Paraná concessionaire will the highways continue with services provided by the concessionaire, but also without toll collection.

Econorte and the Paraná Highways Department (DER-PR) signed an agreement earlier this month for the concessionaire to provide pre-hospital and towing services in exchange for a R$14 million project that will not be made.

See the works that ‘disappeared’ from contracts; MPF cites BRL 35 million in bribes

9 of 11 Paraná toll plazas now have toll gates released, free of charge, this weekend — Photo: Lucas Henning/RPC Toll plazas in Paraná now have toll gates released, free of charge, this weekend — Photo: Lucas Henning/RPC

Squares with gates open from this Saturday:

Little Jacare (BR-369)

Jataizinho (BR-369)

Sertaneja (PR-323)

Mandaguari (BR-376)

Castelo Branco (BR-376)

Arapongas (BR-369)

Forest (PR-317)

Campo Mourão (BR-369)

Corbelia (BR-369)

Candói (BR-277)

Orange trees in the south (BR-277)

Rattlesnake (BR-277)

Blue Sky (BR-277)

São Miguel do Iguaçu (BR-277)

10 of 11 Toll gates opened at midnight in Paraná — Photo: Kathulin Tanan/RPC Londrina Toll gates opened at midnight, in Paraná — Photo: Kathulin Tanan/RPC Londrina

How to ask for help in case of accidents?

With the departure of the concessionaires, drivers will remain, for an indefinite period, dependent on the public service or private insurance to deal with occurrences, ranging from tire changes to accidents.

Some services that were provided by the concessionaires will be discontinued. In light accidents, which do not have victims, the driver can remove the vehicle from the lane and signal, being able to contact the PRF to clarify doubts about the procedure, according to the PRF.

According to the commander of the Fire Department of Paraná, Colonel Manoel Vasco de Figueiredo Júnior, the corporation has always operated on the highways, helping concessionaires in accidents. “The difference is that now we are going to absorb the demands they received through the 0800 and act together with Samu”, he said.

Useful contacts in case of accidents:

Federal Highway Police (PRF): 191

State Highway Police (PRE): 198

Samu: 192

Site: 193

The state highways will be under the responsibility of DER-PR, and the federal highways of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit). The bodies opened a series of tenders for the provision of maintenance and assistance services on the roads.

The winning companies will carry out pavement conservation, control of vegetation close to the lanes, drainage and signage on the stretches. The validity of the services being contracted is up to two years.

See 10 questions and answers about the end of concessions and the new toll model

The new concession package is made up of state and federal highways. There are 2,300 km of concessions that are ending and another 1 thousand km of new stretches.

The toll contracts will be divided into six lots, which will be auctioned separately. The decision of each of the lots will be made by free dispute on the stock exchange. The company that grants the greatest discount on the base rate wins.

Check the tariff price proposal for the new concessions

Government and Union have not yet defined how tariff adjustments will be

The prospect is that the trading session will take place in 2022, with the contract being signed in the last quarter of the year. The Government of Paraná estimates that the new tariffs are 40% to 50% cheaper than those paid in the concessions that were in force.

15 new toll plazas will be created in the state. Among the works foreseen in the package are the duplication of nearly 1.8 thousand kilometers and the installation of a Wi-Fi internet network in all concession stretches.

11 of 11 New toll contracts for highways in Paraná will be divided into six lots, which will be auctioned separately — Photo: g1 PR New toll contracts for highways in Paraná will be divided into six lots, which will be auctioned separately — Photo: g1 PR

The model also foresees the construction of 10 urban contours and additional lanes on already duplicated highways, third lanes, in addition to monitoring cameras and LED lighting.

Most of the works must take place in the first seven years of the concession. New contracts must be valid for 30 years.