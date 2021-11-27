“Tomorrow we are all Flamengo”, says Bolsonaro about the Libertadores final – 11/26/2021

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) today declared that he supports Flamengo in tomorrow’s Libertadores final, against Palmeiras — a team of which he has already called himself a fan several times. The speech took place in a speech at Vila Militar, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Before giving thanks for anything, just as I said in 2019 and it worked… tomorrow we are all Flamengos!”, Bolsonaro said at the end of his speech at the graduation ceremony for the 76th anniversary of the Parachute Infantry Brigade.

Close to Flamengo’s board, Bolsonaro has already declared that he is a Palmeirense fan on other occasions. He even lifted the Brazilian Championship trophy with the team alviverde at Allianz Parque, in 2018.

Bolsonaro lifted the Brazilian champion’s cup with Palmeiras in 2018, at Allianz Parque Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF/Public Photos

Despite this, the president usually wears the jersey of several football clubs in Brazil and is present in stadiums. In 2019, he watched a match between Flamengo and CSA wearing the Rubro-Negro shirt, accompanied by the then Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro.

Palmeiras and Flamengo face off at 17:00 this Saturday (27), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, by the decision of Libertadores. The duel brings together the last two champions of the competition.