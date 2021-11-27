Top hat FC 2021: Renato Kayzer and Deyverson out of round #36; see probable, suspended and injured | cartola FC

Everything is still a little different. With seven games valid for Cartola FC among the ten on the Brazilian Championship table, the 36th round maintains an atypical and challenging profile for all cardmakers. Therefore, we once again emphasize that information can be the most precious weapon for a hit. Escalate your team and be aware of possible embezzlements and probable lineups. The market closes this Saturday (11/27), at 7 pm (GMT).
This Saturday, there are two valid matches: Bragantino x América-MG and São Paulo x Sport. On Sunday, there will be three matches on Cartola FC’s schedule: Corinthians vs Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG vs Fluminense and Internacional vs Santos. On Tuesday, the Libertadores finalists enter the field. Flamengo receives Ceará and Palmeiras visits Cuiabá.
They will not be among the matches used in the Cartola FC round Bahia’s victory over Grêmio, which took place this Friday (26) and two other games that will take place on the following Friday, December 3rd: Fortaleza x Juventude and Chapecoense x Atlético-GO, postponed due to bad weather that prevented the arrival of the Dragão delegation and the arbitration trio to Chapecó.
Deyverson is out of round #36 — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras
Check out the suspended, injured and probable round #36:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Berrío and Eduardo
Probable team: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Ademir, Zárate and Felipe Azevedo
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Fernando Canesin, Lucas Halter, Matheus Babi and Renato Kayzer
Probable team: Santos, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner Vinícius; Nikão, Terans and Pedro Rocha
ATHLETIC-MG
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Reverse
Likely team: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa (Vargas) and Keno (Nacho)
BRAGANTINE
Suspended: Nathan
Injured: nobody
Likely team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Praxedes and Helinho (Pedrinho); Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.
Natan, from RB Bragantino, is suspended and won’t face América-MG — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Bragantino
CEARÁ
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Buiu, Erick and Gabriel Dias
Probable team: João Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral, Jorginho; Lima, Mendoza and Jael.
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Cantillo and Giuliano
Probable team: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job
CUIABA
Suspended: Nobody
Injured: Auremir
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão (Marllon), Alan Empereur and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê and Rafael Gava; Clayson, Max and Jenison.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: Nobody
Injured: Nobody
Probable team: Hugo, Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Renê; Gomes, Thiago Maia and Diego; Kenedy, Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel
FLUMINASE
Suspended: Nobody
Injured: Goose, Hudson, John Kennedy, Martinelli and Nino
Probable team: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; André, Calegari (Nonato) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: Paulo Victor and Rodrigo Dourado
Injured: Daniel, Rodrigo Moledo, Vinicius Mello and Yuri Alberto
Likely team: Marcelo Lomba; Mercado (Mauritius), Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny, Edenilson, Saravia, Taison and Patrick; palaces
PALM TREES
Suspended: Deyverson
Injured: Henri
Probable team: Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes; Wesley, Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Willian.
SAINTS
Suspended: Marcos Guilherme
Injured: Diego Tardelli, John, Kevin Malthus, Léo Baptistão and Marinho
Probable team: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marcos Leonardo and Angelo
Marcos Guilherme defrauds Santos after three yellow cards — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC
SÃO PAULO
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Galeano, Luan and William
Probable team: Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos (Benítez); Calleri and Rigoni
SPORT
Suspended: nobody
Injured: João Igor, Neilton and Thiago Lopes
Probable team: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafal Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, José Welison and Hernanes; Gustavo, Everton Felipe (Paulinho Moccelin) and Mikael