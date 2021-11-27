Top hat FC 2021: Renato Kayzer and Deyverson out of round #36; see probable, suspended and injured | cartola FC

Everything is still a little different. With seven games valid for Cartola FC among the ten on the Brazilian Championship table, the 36th round maintains an atypical and challenging profile for all cardmakers. Therefore, we once again emphasize that information can be the most precious weapon for a hit. Escalate your team and be aware of possible embezzlements and probable lineups. The market closes this Saturday (11/27), at 7 pm (GMT) .

This Saturday, there are two valid matches: Bragantino x América-MG and São Paulo x Sport. On Sunday, there will be three matches on Cartola FC’s schedule: Corinthians vs Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG vs Fluminense and Internacional vs Santos. On Tuesday, the Libertadores finalists enter the field. Flamengo receives Ceará and Palmeiras visits Cuiabá.

They will not be among the matches used in the Cartola FC round Bahia’s victory over Grêmio, which took place this Friday (26) and two other games that will take place on the following Friday, December 3rd: Fortaleza x Juventude and Chapecoense x Atlético-GO, postponed due to bad weather that prevented the arrival of the Dragão delegation and the arbitration trio to Chapecó.

Check out the suspended, injured and probable round #36:

AMERICA-MG

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Berrío and Eduardo

Probable team: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Ademir, Zárate and Felipe Azevedo

ATHLETICO-PR

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Fernando Canesin, Lucas Halter, Matheus Babi and Renato Kayzer

Probable team: Santos, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner Vinícius; Nikão, Terans and Pedro Rocha

ATHLETIC-MG

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Reverse

Likely team: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa (Vargas) and Keno (Nacho)

BRAGANTINE

Suspended: Nathan

Injured: nobody

Likely team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Praxedes and Helinho (Pedrinho); Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

CEARÁ

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Buiu, Erick and Gabriel Dias

Probable team: João Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral, Jorginho; Lima, Mendoza and Jael.

CORINTHIANS

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Cantillo and Giuliano

Probable team: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

CUIABA

Suspended: Nobody

Injured: Auremir

Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão (Marllon), Alan Empereur and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê and Rafael Gava; Clayson, Max and Jenison.

FLAMENGO

Suspended: Nobody

Injured: Nobody

Probable team: Hugo, Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Renê; Gomes, Thiago Maia and Diego; Kenedy, Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel



FLUMINASE

Suspended: Nobody

Injured: Goose, Hudson, John Kennedy, Martinelli and Nino

Probable team: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; André, Calegari (Nonato) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred

INTERNATIONAL

Suspended: Paulo Victor and Rodrigo Dourado

Injured: Daniel, Rodrigo Moledo, Vinicius Mello and Yuri Alberto

Likely team: Marcelo Lomba; Mercado (Mauritius), Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny, Edenilson, Saravia, Taison and Patrick; palaces

PALM TREES

Suspended: Deyverson

Injured: Henri

Probable team: Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes; Wesley, Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Willian.

SAINTS

Suspended: Marcos Guilherme

Injured: Diego Tardelli, John, Kevin Malthus, Léo Baptistão and Marinho

Probable team: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marcos Leonardo and Angelo

SÃO PAULO

Suspended: nobody

Injured: Galeano, Luan and William

Probable team: Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos (Benítez); Calleri and Rigoni