TOP OF THE LINE | Galaxy S21 Ultra is a POWERFUL cellphone on OFFER on Black Friday

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung's most powerful cell phone

About Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung’s top-of-the-line maximum has a giant 6.9-inch screen with 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate with a lot of fluidity and high level of details. Its performance, which is already excellent in the other two models of the S21 line, got even better with the increase in the amount of RAM memory, which is now 12 GB.

One of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s greatest strengths is the quad camera suite, which now has an impressive 108MP main sensor along with 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (telephoto), and 10MP (hybrid zoom telephoto) sensors. optical).

This high resolution lets you capture anything and can make adjustments later, cropping parts of the photo to highlight very distant objects and still have a high level of detail. It also makes it possible to zoom up to 100x and completely change your expectation regarding photos taken by a smartphone.

