Toronto FC agrees to negotiate Yeferson Soteldo and asks to make the negotiation official; Venezuelan wants to return to Brazil

Palmeiras comes from an irregular streak in the Brazilian championship of Serie A, in the last five matches played, there were only one victory, one draw and three defeats, totaling 59 points in the third place of the brazilian. The team prepares for the final of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores against Flamengo next Saturday (27), at 5 pm, in Montevideo, in Uruguay.

According to information from the site ‘GOAL‘, the attacker Yeferson Soteldo, 24 years old, was offered to the palm trees. The Venezuelan has a salary of US$ 1.7 million per year, which ends up hindering the negotiation with the Alviverde team on the player who belongs to the Toronto FC. The striker pleases the club’s new sports board, elected on the 20th, but the values ​​are seen as an obstacle.

Other teams that also showed interest in the striker were: Flamengo and saints. But Alvinegro Praiano is interested in the athlete’s arrival through a loan, as they are unable to hire him. The Rubro-Negra team has the Michael that has been standing out in the position after gaining a streak in the team of Renato Gaucho.

the salary of $1.7 million, about BRL 9.52 million at the current rate, per year is considered outside the standards of national football teams. Even with a stable financial life, Verdão is unable to maintain the salary that the athlete currently receives on the team. Canada, which plays in Major League Soccer (MLS), From U.S.

O Toronto FC he asks for R$33 million to sell it, the same amount he paid when he hired him from Santos. He has a contract until December 2024. In the same position as soteldo, O palm trees there are two athletes in the same role: Deyverson and Luiz Adriano, but both are not managing to have a good following in the team led by Abel Ferreira. Also according to information from ‘GOAL‘, is a position that the board has been looking for in the market.