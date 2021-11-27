Túlio exposes Renato’s ‘bastard’ at dinner and makes a party become a funeral · TV News

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will take advantage of a dinner in honor of Renato (Cauã Reymond) to expose his rival’s worst rot in Um Lugar ao Sol. The businessman will tell that the protagonist hides from Barbara (Alinne Moraes) that he has a bastard son and will cause great confusion in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Cauã Reymond’s character discovered that his twin brother had an affair with Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre) while dating Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu). As if that wasn’t enough, the woman says she had a child as a result of their affair.

Nicole (Ana Baird) caught a meeting between her brother-in-law and ex-lover and discovered that he was hiding a big secret. She will share her discovery with Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão), who will open her mouth to her husband, who wants to be the successor in the presidency of Redentor.

In scene that will aired this Friday (27) , Túlio will drop the bomb during the party promoted by the family patriarch in celebration of Renato’s project for the company:

“You wanted an heir so badly, and, one way or another, it got under way, wasn’t it? I’m talking about that son you’ve just discovered, Renato. Yes, because, being your son, he is, in a way , of the family”.

The anti-hero will attack the ambitious and corrupt man, but will end up expelled from Barbara’s father’s business at the request of his wife. She can’t stand the idea of ​​having a “stepson” and will ask Santiago to put him in the street.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

