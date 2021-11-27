TV Globo director utters the words about Camila Queiroz: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ | celebrities



TV Globo entertainment director, Ricardo Waddington, and Camila Queiroz – reproduction

Published 11/26/2021 18:58 | Updated 11/26/2021 7:45 PM

Rio – The departure of Camila Queiroz from TV Globo continues to cause a stir. Ricardo Waddington, entertainment director at the station, spoke about the case in an interview with columnist Tony Goes, from the newspaper ‘Folha de S. Paulo’, this Friday. In the chat, he said that the demands made by the actress were unprecedented. “She wanted to change the outcome of Angel (the character of “Secret Truths 2″). Tony Ramos cannot do this, Fernanda Montenegro cannot do this,” he said.

For 39 years on TV Globo, Ricardo denied that the departure of Camila Queiroz to Netflix, where he recorded the reality “Casamento à Cegas”, shook the actress’s relationship with the network. “Regardless of what happened in Camila’s contractual relationship with us, what motivated her leaving the station were the demands she made to meet an extension of only seven nights”, he replies, who stressed that none of the cast had any resistance in relation to the daily rates. extras, unlike the actress. “All the rest of the cast agreed to do it. There wasn’t a single person who said ‘oh no, I’m not doing seven nights,'” he said.

Waddington went even further. “We are professionals. We protect what we do with our lives. ‘The show can’t stop’ is not a figure of speech. It’s the law of what we do. The guy goes there with a fever, sick, his mother died , but he goes up on stage and delivers what he has to deliver”. According to the director, in addition to altering Angel’s predicted ending and demanding that he be in an eventual third season of ‘Secret Truths’, Camila also wanted the power to approve the telenovela’s launch campaign. “The advertising campaign is not the responsibility of Estúdios Globo. Nor can I guarantee anything for it. The campaign follows a marketing logic, and we have specialists who establish this logic. I have 39 years in Globo, 39 years that I work with casts, and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

understand the case

Globo announced this Wednesday afternoon that actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of ‘Verdades Secretas 2′, a soap opera on Globoplay. “Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the period of recording the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary for recording the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that he would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands. Globo, then, decided to conclude Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. being recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept”, the channel said in a statement. Camila Queiroz rebuts broadcaster

After the news aired and took large proportions, Camila Queiroz broke the silence and spoke through a statement published by her press office on Instagram. The actress’s team makes it clear that she was not fired by the network, as her contract ended on November 10th.

The note also says that the script for ‘Secret Truths’ that the actress delivered was different from the direction the story took after the start of the recordings and that it believes that ‘these latest developments make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for the fact of having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of its contract with TV Globo in the past’.

Outburst on social media

Camila Queiroz appeared dejected and in tears in a series of videos published on Instagram Stories, the last day of the 18th. The actress vented on the news about her departure from TV Globo, said that she had never experienced such exposure and even asked her fans not to believe in everything they read.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this, I’ve never experienced such exposure as this,” she said, who continued: “I don’t feel ready today to talk about everything that happened, how it happened. It’s all been so painful. These past few weeks , yesterday, everything was very difficult. I just wanted to ask you not to believe in these stories, which are out there, saying that I tried to change the end of the soap opera. That doesn’t exist.”