UK detects first cases of omicron variant

ROME, NOV 27 (ANSA) – The United Kingdom confirmed this Saturday (27) the first two cases of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus in the country.

According to the British Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, the contagions were identified in Nottingham and Chelmsford, England, and those infected are in isolation, as well as their families.

“This is a warning that the pandemic is not over,” said Javid, adding that health authorities are conducting tests in the two areas where the cases – which are interlinked – have been detected.

The secretary also said the contagions are “related” to southern Africa, from where the Sars-CoV-2 variant started to spread. In addition to South Africa, Ômicron has also been identified in neighboring Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Six African countries – South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe – have already been included on the British government’s red travel list, meaning that people from these territories must complete a 10-day quarantine on arrival.

The United Kingdom is also going to include Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia in the relationship. Other countries, such as Italy, have gone further and banned entry to anyone who has transited through southern Africa in the 14 days prior to the trip.

In the Netherlands, 61 individuals who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 and were isolated in a hotel, but it is not yet known whether the cases are linked to the Ômicron variant.

South Africa, in turn, has already detected more than 2,800 contagions by the new variant, but complained about travel restrictions. “This latest wave of vetoes is tantamount to punishing South Africa for having sequenced the mutations and for its ability to quickly detect new variants. Scientific excellence should be applauded, not punished,” the government said.

Ômicron brings together about 50 mutations in the spike protein, a kind of crown of thorns that coats Sars-CoV-2 and is used by the virus to attack human cells. As most of the available vaccines are based on this protein, there is a fear that the variant could be resistant to the immunizers. (ANSA).

