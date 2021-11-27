UK Imposes Testing and Isolation for All Travelers Due to Omicron Variant | World

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced this Saturday (27) that he will reinforce sanitary measures after the confirmation of two cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.

“We need to buy time while our scientists do research, while we vaccinate and boost,” Johnson told a news conference.

The prime minister stated that trips will not be cancelled, but that anyone entering the country must take a mandatory PCR-type exam. (the one on the cotton swab) on the second day after arrival.

Furthermore, all travelers must self-isolate until they receive the test result. – as long as the result is negative.

“We need to reduce the spread of this variant in the UK,” said the prime minister. “Help contain it by reinforcing the use of masks indoors and on public transport.”

People without Covid-19 protective masks walk London's Oxford Street in the midst of the UK's Covid-19 pandemic on 20 October 2021 — Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

According to the British government, the measures could be reviewed after ten days. The prime minister also said that more information will be released during the week by the Ministry of Health.

Johnson also said that while there is not enough data on the effectiveness of vaccination against this specific strain, full immunization may offer more protection against the virus.

“We’re going to scale up the booster campaign and reduce the time between the second dose and the booster dose,” Johnson said.

However, he acknowledged that it is too early to draw conclusions about the virus and that current data show that the new variant spreads more quickly and that it can also be transmitted between vaccinees.

None of the current Covid-19 vaccines prevent 100% infection and transmission. However, the chances of the vaccinated being infected and transmitting are smaller – and of developing a serious disease are even smaller.

England’s chief medical officer and government adviser Chris Witty reinforced Johnson’s warning and said there is a “reasonable chance” that the omicron variant “has some degree of escape from the vaccine.”

“There is a reasonable chance that there is at least some degree of vaccine escape with this variant,” Whitty told a news conference.

Two confirmed cases in the country

The UK reported two cases of the new omicron variant on Saturday, said the country’s Health Minister, Sajid Javid. See the VIDEO below.

According to him, the two cases were identified in England in travelers who have recently passed through countries in the south of the African continent.

“These individuals will be isolated with their families while more testing and contact tracking is ongoing,” said Javid.

On Friday, the UK announced restrictions on several South African countries after the release of the new coronavirus variant found for the first time in South Africa.

Suspicion in Germany and Czech Republic

In Germany, a case of Covid-19 has a “high probability” of being the omicron variant, according to a regional authority in the country.

A traveler, returning from South Africa, tested positive for the disease and preliminary analyzes pointed to mutations similar to the new variant in the virus strain.

“There is a high probability that the omicron variant has reached Germany,” said Kai Klose, minister for social affairs in the Hesse region, on a social network.

People line up at Covid-19 testing center in Munich, Germany, November 24, 2021 — Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP

The Czech Republic is also examining a suspected case of omicron in a person who passed through Namibia.

The variant is worrying because it has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in the protein S (spike) — the “key” that the virus uses to attach itself to cells, the target of most vaccines available.

Dutch health authorities said 61 people who arrived in the country on two flights from South Africa on Friday (26), tested positive for Covid-19.

There is no information, until the last update of this report, on which variant of the coronavirus found in these infected individuals.

Passengers wait for their Covid-19 test results at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, Netherlands, photo dated November 26, 2021 — Photo: Reuters

All infected passengers are isolated, and will undergo tests this Saturday (27) to find out if the a newly discovered variant of the coronavirus, the omicron, may be circulating among them.

Also on Friday, travelers faced long hours of waiting and testing due to the new mutation of the virus, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a ‘concern variant’.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ordered passengers already on their way to the Netherlands to undergo tests and quarantine on arrival in the country.

1st case in Belgium, border closure

On Friday, Belgium detected a case of Covid-19 infection linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. It was the first time the new variant was identified in Europe.

On Thursday (25), the United Kingdom restricted travel to South Africa and five other countries on the continent. And the European Commission has proposed the suspension of flights from southern Africa to the European Union.

Germany has announced that it will not accept travelers from South Africa and Italy has announced a ban on entry into its territory for anyone who has been to 7 southern African nations in the past 14 days.

Passengers trying to return from South Africa after discovering the omicron variant of the coronavirus were stranded at the airport amid flight cancellations and restrictions. See the VIDEO below.

Until the last update of this report, there are no cases of the new variant of Covid-19 registered in Brazil.

The federal government announced that, as of Monday (29), it will restrict travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The ad follows a recommendation made by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).