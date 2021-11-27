‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian to be fired by Santiago and humiliated by Tulio | come around

✅ And Tulio will still mock his rival’s defeat.
Barbara asks her father to cut off relations with Christian/Renato in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Hating Christian/Renato, Barbara will put an end to her marriage and ask her father to fire Redentor’s manager:
“To get out of my life, Renato has to leave the company. And that’s exactly what I want you to do.”
Santiago fires Christian/Renato in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Disappointed, Santiago will summon his son-in-law to his office at the company. Christian/Renato will come explaining in an attempt to convince his father-in-law that he deserves a second chance:
“I really messed up and I admit it. But that was so long ago that… I think I’ve been proving how much I’ve changed.”
But Barbara’s father will prioritize his daughter’s request:
“More than the company, we’re talking here about an institution called the family. It’s Barbara’s wish that you don’t follow in her life. And, being that, that’s my wish too.”
Tulio mocks the dismissal of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Victorious, Tulio will insist on “treading” on his rival when he sees him leaving the company:
“What belongs to a man, the animal doesn’t eat. So much effort to occupy a place, a vacancy that isn’t yours. So much that I didn’t even have to take you out of it: you’re going out alone.”
27 nov
Saturday
Christian/Renato attacks Tulio. Barbara doesn’t accept Christian/Renato’s explanations and pushes him away. Nicole tells Elenice that Barbara is in a nursing home. Elenice tells Teodoro that Christian/Renato doesn’t know he became sterile after he contracted mumps as a child. Teodoro concludes that the child Barbara was expecting was not Christian/Renato. Cecília accuses Rebeca of being responsible for the end of Felipe’s relationship with Bela. Santiago fires Christian/Renato from the company, at Barbara’s request. Lara discovers that Noca has put the house up for sale and has gotten a job in Rio. Ravi can’t convince Christian/Renato not to go after Lara. Barbara calls Christian/Renato apologizing and tells her that Elenice showed her the negative result of Luc’s DNA. Lara and Mateus spot Christian/Renato’s car in an accident on the road.
