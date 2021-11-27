Um Lugar ao Sol surprises with Ravi’s death in a tragic ending; know how it will be

At the end of a place in the sun, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will die in a tragic outcome. Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera has several alternative endings recorded. In one of them, the young man has a tragic death after fighting with Christian (Cauã Reymond).

If nothing changes until the showing of the last chapter of Lícia Manzo’s plot, in March, this will be the Ravi’s outcome. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, this is what appears in the scripts delivered to the cast of the serial.

In the last chapter, Ravi will have a serious car accident. This will happen after he has a bad fight with Christian. The driver will receive help and will be taken to the hospital, but he will be in serious condition and won’t resist injuries.

Globe denies

Also according to the publication, through its advisory, Globo denied that this is the end of the character. The station said that “outcomes were recorded, but Ravi doesn’t die in the end.”

With only 107 chapters, Um Lugar ao Sol has already premiered fully recorded. The works were completed in September and, therefore, the author can no longer make any changes. All ready, the nine o’clock soap opera has alternate endings recorded for the main characters.

Alternate ending of Um Lugar ao Sol

Before the premiere of the 9pm plot, director Maurício Farias confirmed the recording of alternative endings to decide how the outcome will be. He said he wanted to decide the outcome together with viewers.

“We did alternate endings because we believed it might be an audience wish and we wanted to decide it together as the telenovela progressed”, told the artistic director at the telenovela’s press conference earlier this month.

The nine o’clock soap opera had its recordings made with interruptions during the pandemic. Work had to stop because of the stoppage of Globo’s studios in Rio de Janeiro caused by covid-19.

The scenes were recorded when Lícia Manzo I had almost all the chapters written. It’s quite unusual for a soap opera.

“Everyone is surprised and excited about this new work. It’s new in every way. First for us, because we recorded in a way that we had never recorded before, we recorded with time, with an entirely constructed work. Lícia had already written almost everything when we started recording. This is not normal in a soap opera”, said Maurício Farias.

Um Lugar ao Sol comes to an end in March, when the remake of Pantanal will take place at 9 pm.