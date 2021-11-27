Um Lugar ao Sol turns forbidden plots in · TV News

With each chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, the public realizes that the author Lícia Manzo has made a serial full of truths, in which sugar water novels and margarine commercial families have no place. Rebeca’s (Andrea Beltrão) masturbation gave rise to talk, but the story turns the chest full of “prohibitions” such as Christian’s (Cauã Reymond) paperback and Nicole’s (Ana Baird) beyond toxic relationship with a scam in the form of a man.

The complex themes break taboos and show life as it is in the nine o’clock soap opera. The novelist herself took a stand on the female masturbation sequence right after the sequence aired. “I wrote the scene because women also feel pleasure and desire. Because sexuality is part of women’s lives, and not just men’s”, pointed out Lícia Manzo.

The author is deepening the love relationships in layers that few serials have dared to enter, but without it seeming embarrassing and done only to shock those who are at home.

Rebeca, for example, is a woman very caught up in vanity and is always trying to make her marriage with Túlio (Daniel Dantas) have sex. The sixty-year-old husband is unscrupulous in every way, has a lover, and avoids his wife in bed with the lameest excuses possible.

Soon, this story will advance to the extramarital affair she will have with Felipe (Gabriel Leone). Rebeca is needy and those who follow the soap will not be able to throw a stone precisely because they saw the intimacy of their relationship “unfiltered”.

The range will open up a lot, not just for the veteran model. Her best friend and confidant, Ilana (Mariana Lima), will fall in love with another woman, while her husband, Breno (Marco Ricca), will arouse passion in young Cecília (Fernanda Marques), Rebeca’s teenage daughter.

With 107 chapters and all recorded, the nine o’clock telenovela advances gallopingly, but it doesn’t lose its subtlety when dealing with human complexity. Christian is by far the most imperfect character in history. As a good guy, he is heading towards a future as the villain of the serials.

One of the biggest problems with his farce, when he switched identities with his brother, is reflected precisely in bed. The anti-hero has already worked more than once with his partner, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes). It is in sexuality that the serious, polite, soft-spoken heartthrob is least able to pretend to be Renato (Cauã Reymond). In this “place”, Christian is still stuck in the past.

But that doesn’t mean the protagonist will be unable to step on the woman he loves. After causing Lara (Andréia Horta) immense pain, he’s going to meet the cook again in two weeks’ time and he’ll be extremely nasty with her to “protect himself”. The fake will accuse you of wanting your money, like the TV news already anticipated with details.

Out of the wake of crisis-laden relationships is Nicole, a character who has a sharp tongue with everyone around her and with herself. Her complex with her body also makes her boycott. She is able to see and clarify that her sister has her bad finger for a man.

However, even so, that doesn’t stop her from throwing self-love in the garbage can by having sex without commitment with a man who makes her go in and out of his house through the window because he doesn’t want his friends to see that his “crook” isn’t a “sweet kitten”, the kind that trashy boys love to parade around to make other men drool.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: