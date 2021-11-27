Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection rating suggests no multiplayer

Facebook

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may not include a multiplayer mode, suggests an ESRB body rating (via VGC).

While Uncharted 4 was released with a competitive multiplayer mode and later added a co-op survival mode, both are also accessible for gamers. Lost Legacy. Now the new ESRB rating of Legacy of Thieves states that the collection “has no interactive elements”.

According to the ESRB rating guide, “Interactive elements highlight interactive or online features that may be of interest or concern, but do not influence a product’s rating assignment.” In other words, the collection would have nothing online.

In contrast, ESRB ratings for Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy refer to online interactions.

It’s not clear why Sony chose not to include multiplayer in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, but it is worth remembering that the collection Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection the PS4 (with the first three games) doesn’t offer multiplayer either.

Sony said that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will be released for PS5 in early 2022, while the PC version, which is being developed by Iron Galaxy, will be released “soon thereafter”.