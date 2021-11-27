Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is set to win a PC release date

Compilation that will also come to the PlayStation 5 has received age ratings in several countries

It seems that very soon the PC gamers will have another old PlayStation exclusive to enjoy on their PCs. This week, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection made its appearance in the world’s leading age rating bodies, including the ESRB.

ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) is the organization responsible for the certification of electronic games in North America. Usually this process is carried out on a date very close to the release of the games, which indicates that Sony has already defined when the Uncharted compilation will come to PS5 and PCs.

In addition to the ESRB, the South Korean bodies GRAC (Game Rating and Administration Committee) and the Australian Classification Board, corroborating the proximity of the launch.

Taking into account the NVIDIA and GeForce Now leak, the forecast was for the 7th of February.



What is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

Revealed by Sony in September, during PlayStation Showcase, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Legacy of Thieves Collection in Brazil) is a package containing the remastered versions of the games Uncharted: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Unfortunately, the original trilogy was left out of the Remasters and remains limited to PlayStation owners only. Despite the ad, the game has yet to gain an official page on Steam and the Epic Games Store (stores in which it will be sold) and has not even had its minimum hardware requirements disclosed.

Other games from Sony already available for PC are Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. The company’s strategy is to maximize sales, reach new audiences and generate interest in new titles, which for now remain exclusive to the PlayStation platform, according to Jack Ryan.

2022 will boil in the gaming world

Although the record points to an upcoming release of Uncharted, it should be noted that the beginning of 2022 is crammed with big names. the own Sony is planning to release God of War on January 14th. Another big name for the month is Rainbow Six: Extraction, on the 20th.



Starting in February, we have a completely scary month for those who like good games. including Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Sifu, The King of Fighters XV and the Long-awaited Elden Ring by From Software. In March the pace starts to slow, with one of the highlights being Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Even so, on December 9th of this year we will have the screening of The Game Awards. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event is considered by the industry as “The Oscar of the gaming world” and brings, in addition to awards, some of the biggest game announcements of the year.

Some of the more recent rumors claim, for example, that Nintendo will have a big ad related to the Zelda franchise, possibly about Breath of the Wild 2.

In fact, this could be an excellent opportunity for Sony to hammer out the release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which will arrive for both PlayStation 5 and PCs.

The Game Awards 2021: Check out the list of all nominees

Temporary PS5 exclusive, Deathloop was nominated for 9 categories



…..

Via: The Game Post