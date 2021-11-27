Under-20 Brazilian final is a showcase for boys from Cotia for the professional team of São Paulo in 2022 | São Paulo

São Paulo hosts Internacional this Sunday, at 11 am, at Morumbi, in the return game of the finals of the Brazilian U-20. The tournament is a showcase for athletes with the potential to strengthen the first team in 2022, especially given the current financial crisis scenario at the club.

To win the cup, the team led by coach Alex Souza will need to score at least three goals, as they lost the first leg 2-0 in Porto Alegre – if they equal on the aggregate score, the definition of the champion will be in the penalty shootout.

The base of Alex’s team has already appeared in the main cast this season, but there were few chances. At least eight athletes were listed in professional team games.

Juan, São Paulo, in action in the first game of the Brazilian Under-20 final against Inter

Of those, no one played more than 19-year-old midfielder Talles Costa. There were 16 matches while the coach was Hernán Crespo. Besides him, attackers Vitinho (two games) and Juan (one game) also entered the field – neither of them scored goals.

Vitinho, 20 years old, is in this his last season in the category and will have to move up next year – whether to be taken advantage of by Ceni or borrowed – he has a contract until June. Juan, at 19, is the team’s top scorer at the Brazilian under-20 and even entered the game against Juventude, in the first round of the Brasileirão.

Talles Costa renews contract with São Paulo recently until 2024

Other players, such as midfielders Pedrinho and Pablo Maia, defenders Lucas Beraldo and Nathan and full-back Patrick were also listed, but did not play. Of those, Patrick will not be in Sunday’s final, suspended for sending-off in the first leg.

Who can also appear in the professional is the striker Facundo Milán. The Uruguayan, signed at the beginning of the season and who generated expectations in the crowd, is also in his final year in the under-20 – he has a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2022.

Facundo Milán, reinforcement of the São Paulo base, when he was presented

The search for new jewelry in Cotia should be a priority in São Paulo for next year. The club is going through a serious financial crisis and there is no prospect of strengthening the main squad with expensive players.

The search, according to statements by members of the board, will be for young and promising athletes, experienced ones who are without a contract and boys trained in the tricolor base.

The final of the Brazilian under-20, however, will not be the farewell of this group in the category. They will still be able to compete in the Copa São Paulo, which will be held again in January after the cancellation of the 2021 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After that, their use in the professional will be at the discretion of Rogério Ceni.