Understand the graphic of the new variant that is scaring everyone

Graph was released by the North American Financial Times

Information about new strain is still scarce

Variant was found two weeks ago in South Africa

The world was scared last Friday (26) with the explosion of cases of the new variant of covid-19, known as Ômicron. A graph released by the Financial Times, of the United States, quickly circulated the web and scared many people by showing a curve of advance and transmission of this strain much bigger than the previous ones. But what does this graph really show?

The comparison made by the North American newspaper considers the percentage of prevalence of the new variant among the cases that, after being tested, underwent genetic sequencing. It was the restriction of flights from African countries adopted in several Western countries that made the graph quickly spread.

At the moment, however, there are few enough conclusions about this new strain. What is known so far and that helps explain the reading of the graph is that it shows that the rate of transmission of this variant is faster, but it refers exclusively to South Africa, a country with a low percentage of vaccination — around 24 %, according to official figures.

The big “secret” of the high ascent curve that worries everyone is at this point: the lack of vaccination. The variant worries experts around the world, but the lack of details still causes many experts to be cautious when commenting on measures that are or could be taken against Ômicron.

What cannot be said is that the curve shown in the graph in question will be repeated in other countries. Brazil, for example, has a rate of vaccinated with the complete regimen that already reaches 60.4%, a rate considerably higher than that of South Africa.

The expectation is that, in the coming days, the resistance of the new strain to vaccines will be tested. This will be a crucial point to know its development and, mainly, what the real danger it offers.

According to WHO, the new variant is the most “significant” detected so far and has a high potential for propagation. It was originally discovered in South Africa two weeks ago and is already circulating in some countries around the world. Anvisa recommended that Brazil adopt flight restrictions to six African countries.