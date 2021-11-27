Credit: Reproduction

Flamengo and palm trees face off this Saturday (27) in the grand final of the 2021 Copa Conmebol Libertadores, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Both seek the third title in history.

Despite being a 100% Brazilian match, the Argentine has an eye on the decision.

According to the daily “Olé”, the Juniors mouth will be linked to the Libertadores final and even has a preference for the result: for the Xeneize club, it’s better for Flamengo to take the continental title this year.

But for what reason?

That’s because the last team that won the Libertadores for two years in a row was precisely Boca Juniors, champion of the 2000 and 2001 editions.

In 2000, the Argentine team was champion after beating Palmeiras in the final, inside Morumbi. The following year, Boca won the cup by beating Cruz Azul, from Mexico.

If Palmeiras is champion in 2021, it will become the last bi-championed club followed by Libertadores, leaving the mark of the Juniors mouth back.

Two Brazilian clubs achieved the bi-championship followed throughout history. Santos in 1962 and 1963, and São Paulo in 1992 and 1993. Other two-time champions are Peñarol (60 and 61), Independiente (64 and 65) and again Boca Juniors (77 and 78).

Estudiantes have been champions of the Libertadores three times in a row, in 1968, 69 and 70, while Independiente holds a record of four consecutive titles, in the years 1972, 73, 74 and 75.

